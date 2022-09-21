SARATOGA SPRINGS — Claire Wolgast made nine saves to lead the Skidmore College women’s soccer team to a 1-0 win over Clarkson in the Liberty League opener for each team Wednesday.
Clarkson fell to 5-2-1 overall, 0-1-0 conference. Isabella Nevin scored for Skidmore (5-1, 1-0) in the 14th minute.
SUNY CORTLAND 6, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Jaden Galluzzo scored two goals for the Red Dragons (4-0-3, 1-0-1) in a SUNYAC win over SUNY Potsdam at Cortland.
Simone Neivel, Rachael Erlich, Liz Allen and Isabella Auth also scored for the Red Dragons.
Emma Wilson scored for the Bears (4-5, 0-2).
ALFRED STATE 1, SUNY CANTON 0
Megan Fischer scored with one second left to give host Alfred State (1-4) a win over the Kangaroos in a nonconference game.
Sierra Schofield made two saves to shut out SUNY Canton (0-5-1).
SUNY POTSDAM 2, SUNY CORTLAND 2 (OT)
Anderson Velasquez scored in the 80th minute to lift the Bears to a tie with SUNY Cortland in a SUNYAC game at Potsdam.
Owen Santos scored in the 50th minute for the Bears (4-1-2, 0-0-1).
AJ Ali scored in the 49th minute and Jack Coleman scored in the 65th minute for the Red Dragons (4-3-2, 0-0-2).
