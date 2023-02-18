CANTON — Shailynn Snow continued her dominant weekend with a goal and an assist on Abby Hustler’s game-winning goal to power the St. Lawrence University women’s hockey team to a 3-1 senior day victory over the Princeton Tigers on Saturday afternoon.
The Saints won their fourth straight game and improved to 16-17-3 overall and 10-9-3 in the ECAC.
SLU senior goalie Lucy Morgan finished with 18 saves. Snow finished the weekend with three goals and two assists.
Princeton fell to 14-13-1 and 10-12-0.
The Saints clinched sixth place in this winner-take-all matchup. They will head to third-seeded and No. 7/6-ranked Quinnipiac for the ECAC quarterfinals best-of-three series.
CLARKSON 2, QUINNIPIAC 1
Jenna Goodwin and Gabrielle David each scored first-period goals to pace the No. 9 Golden Knights (26-8-2, 15-6-1) to an ECAC win, their fourth straight overall, against the sixth-ranked Bobcats (27-7, 17-5) at Cheel Arena in Potsdam.
Lexie Adzija scored in the third period for Quinnipiac.
Clarkson goalie Michelle Pasiechnyk made 28 saves for her 21st win of the year.
Clarkson will host Cornell in an ECAC quarterfinal best-of-three series next weekend.
SUNY CANTON 2, SUNY MORRISVILLE 0
Gracyn Emmerton tallied a goal and an assist as the Kangaroos finished the regular season with an NEWHL victory at Potsdam.
Sirena Alvarez made 12 saves to get her 13th career shutout for SUNY Canton (14-9-2, 8-9-1), which plays at SUNY Plattsburgh at 3 p.m. next Saturday.
Maggie Jones collected 46 saves for SUNY Morrisville (8-16-1, 5-13-0).
SUNY CORTLAND 4, SUNY POTSDAM 3
Nicole Tulowiecki recorded the game-winning goal as the Red Dragons rallied to end the regular season with an NEWHL win in Cortland.
SUNY Cortland (19-6, 14-4) will take on SUNY Oswego in an NEWHL semifinal at 3 p.m. next Saturday in Plattsburgh.
Kaylee Merrill set the program record for points with a goal and two assists for SUNY Potsdam (11-14, 6-12).
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY MORRISVILLE 8, SUNY POTSDAM 5
Trevor Neumann posted two goals as the Mustangs outscored the Bears in the SUNYAC finale for both teams at Potsdam.
Cameron Clark provided a goal and two assists for SUNY Morrisville (8-17, 4-12).
Ryan Lieth assisted on four goals for SUNY Potsdam (5-19-1, 3-13-0).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 71, UNION 63
Trey Syroka and Trent Adamson each netted 16 points as the Saints wrapped up the Liberty League regular season with a victory over the Dutchmen at Schenectady.
Miles Davis added 11 points for St. Lawrence (17-7, 13-5), which closed out the regular season with six straight wins. SLU will host the winner of Vassar and Hobart at 7 p.m. Friday in a league semifinal game.
Brian Noone led all scorers with 22 points for Union (6-19, 5-13).
SKIDMORE 79, CLARKSON 70
Tautvydas Kupstas logged 26 points as the Thoroughbreds beat the Golden Knights in the Liberty League regular-season finale at Saratoga Springs.
Greg Skoric posted a double-double of 16 points and 16 rebounds for Skidmore (13-12, 11-7), which plays at Rensselaer in the first round of the league postseason tourney at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Blake Gearhart scored 32 points to eclipse the 1,000-point mark for Clarkson (9-16, 6-12).
SUNY POTSDAM 85, SUNY NEW PALTZ 84
Former Ogdensburg Free Academy standout MeSean Johnson scored with 11 seconds left as the Bears ended the season with a SUNYAC victory at Potsdam.
Jeff Williamson notched 21 points for SUNY Potsdam (9-15, 7-11).
Isaiah Bien-Aise produced a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds for SUNY New Paltz (12-13, 10-8).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UNION 64, ST. LAWRENCE 57
Megan Lee scored 15 points as the Dutchwomen outlasted the Saints in the last Liberty League regular-season games for both schools at Canton.
Kennedy Clark added 14 points for Union (10-14, 8-10), which travels to Vassar for a first-round game Tuesday in the league postseason tourney.
Olivia Middleton paced St. Lawrence (13-10, 8-8) with 20 points. SLU will travel to Rensselaer in Troy for a first-round matchup Tuesday.
SKIDMORE 78, CLARKSON 47
Kate McCarney led a balanced attack as the Thoroughbreds topped the Golden Knights in the Liberty League regular-season finale at Potsdam.
Cassie Davidson chipped in 10 points for Skidmore (20-5, 16-2). Cassidy Dumont led all scorers with 19 points for Clarkson (8-15, 5-13).
SUNY NEW PALTZ 67, SUNY POTSDAM 56
Jenny Walton amassed 20 points as the Hawks pulled away to win the SUNYAC regular-season finale for both schools in Potsdam.
Lexi Van Vorst added 18 points for SUNY New Paltz (22-3, 18-0). Jenna Cotter totaled 11 points for SUNY Potsdam (10-13, 8-10), which travels to SUNY Oneonta for a first-round, league tourney game at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
MEN’S LACROSSE
MARYLAND 15, SYRACUSE 12
Daniel Kelly scored four goals and assisted on two others to spark the No. 4-ranked Terrapins to victory over the No. 16-ranked Orange in a nonconference game played at SECU Stadium in College Park, Md.
Jack Koras tallied three goals and an assist and Kyle Long contributed two goals and two assists for Maryland (2-1).
Goalie Teddy Dolan made nine saves in his first start of the season.
Jackson Birtwistle scored three goals to pace Syracuse (3-1) and freshman goalie Will Mark made 18 saves.
