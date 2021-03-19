CANTON — Shannon Rhone scored 18 points and the St. Lawrence University women’s basketball team used a dominant second half to defeat Clarkson, 59-50, in a nonconference game Friday afternoon.
The Saints (3-4 overall) outscored Clarkson 41-22 in the second half.
Cam Roberts scored 12 points and Abby Doin added 10 for SLU.
Hannah Earl scored 19 points to lead Clarkson (6-5).
SUNY COBLESKILL 64, SUNY CANTON 53
Nylasia Sutton scored 14 points to lead SUNY Cobleskill over SUNY Canton in a nonconference game at Canton.
Anna Post added 12 points for SUNY Cobleskill (2-0).
Samantha Dayter and Chesley Raven both scored 11 points for the Kangaroos (0-2). Alexis Sullivan contributed 10 points.
