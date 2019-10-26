CANTON — The St. Lawrence University football team produced a strong first half and held on to defeat Rensselaer, 35-21, in a Liberty League game Saturday at Leckonby Stadium.
SLU (3-4 overall, 1-2 conference) scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 28-0 halftime lead.
Tyler Grochut threw five touchdown passes, and Joseph Viscardo matched his own school record by catching four of them. Grochot was 30-for-47 for 357 yards and Viscardo finished with 10 receptions for 104 yards.
Liam Murray led the Saints defense with 11 tackles.
George Marinopoulos led the Engineers (4-3, 1-2), passing for 286 yards and three touchdowns in the game’s final 11 minutes.
MEN’S SOCCER
CLARKSON 0, RENSSELAER 0 (OT)
The Engineers (13-1-2, 5-0-2), ranked No. 4 nationally, held on to first place in the Liberty League standings with a scoreless tie against Clarkson in Potsdam.
Ian Roeloffs made three saves for the Golden Knights (8-4-3, 4-1-3), and Luke Brezek stopped one for the Engineers.
ST. LAWRENCE 1, SKIDMORE 0
Ben Woelfinger made two saves to lead the Saints past Skidmore (6-5-4, 2-4-2) in a Liberty League game at Canton.
Robert Reynolds scored the only goal for SLU (6-7-1, 3-4-1) in the 10th minute. The Saints can qualify for the final spot in the Liberty League playoffs with a win at Hobart on Saturday.
SUNY POTSDAM 2, SUNY NEW PALTZ 2 (OT)
Jeffery Shultz scored in the 65th minute to give SUNY Potsdam a tie with the Hawks (8-8-1, 2-6-1) in a SUNYAC game at New Paltz.
The first goal for the Bears (3-13-2, 1-7-1) was an own goal in the 36th minute.
Philip Varner and Kevin Doorley scored for the Hawks.
MEDAILLE 4, SUNY CANTON 1
Mitchell Ali scored three goals to send Medaille (11-4-2) past the Kangaroos in a nonconference game in Buffalo.
Michael McGeary also scored for Medaille. Brett Anderson scored for the Kangaroos (6-9-2).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
MEDAILLE 2, SUNY CANTON 1
Sisters Courtney and Kristen Kline combined to defeat the Kangaroos (4-11-1) in a nonconference game at Buffalo.
Courtney Kline scored from her sister for Medaille (5-12), and Kristen Kline scored later. Sarah Reidel scored in the 88th minute for the Kangaroos.
ST. LAWRENCE 4, SKIDMORE 0
Samantha Allen stopped two shots to lead the Saints past Skidmore (6-6-2, 1-6-0) in a Liberty League game at Saratoga Springs.
Julia Mulhern, Hannah Arment and Katie Clemmer scored goals in the first half for SLU (10-3, 4-2) and Isabel Silvia scored in the second half.
RENSSELAER 3, CLARKSON 2
Meagan Lettko scored in the 67th minute to give the Engineers (6-6-2, 3-4-0) a win over Clarkson in a Liberty League game at Troy.
The team’s traded goals with Alexis Castrellon scoring the game’s first goal for RPI, and Whitney Wisnom scored the third goal.
Camryn Careccia scored the first goal for Clarkson (9-6-1, 2-5-0) and Giulia Mahoney scored Clarkson’s second goal.
SUNY POTSDAM 2, SUNY NEW PALTZ 1
Lexi Dean scored both goals and the Bears (8-8-1, 4-4-1) topped SUNY New Paltz at Potsdam to clinch a spot in the SUNYAC Tournament for a third straight season.
Dean scored in the 63rd and 69th minutes after Jessica Levinson gave New Paltz (4-11-2, 1-7-1) the lead with a goal in the 29th minute.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SYRACUSE 90, DAEMEN 71
Syracuse took advantage of 15 3-point field goals to defeat Division II Daemen in an exhibition game at Syracuse.
Redshirt junior Elijah Hughes topped the Orange with 24 points.
The Orange responded with a 27-5 run and never trailed again. Hughes was 8-of-10 from the field, 5-of-7 on 3-pointers and 3-of-4 at the foul line.
Syracuse hosts Carleton of Ottawa in an exhibition game Tuesday at 8 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
RIT 3, CLARKSON 2
Senior Kate Isaksen became the ninth player in NCAA Division III history to record 3,000 digs for Clarkson in a 17-25, 25-23, 25-18, 14-25, 15-11 loss to the Tigers (17-9, 5-2) in a Liberty League match at Rochester.
Clarkson (21-4, 6-1) will host the Liberty League Tournament on Nov. 8-9, facing rival SLU in the opening round.
ITHACA 3, ST. LAWRENCE 0
The Saints fell in three straight sets but advanced to next weekend’s Liberty League Tournament after a 25-13, 25-17, 25-19 loss to host Ithaca (16-8, 6-1).
Natalie Piper led SLU (21-7, 4-3) with eight kills.
BUFFALO STATE 3, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Jessica Ader supplied 17 kills for the Bears in a 25-18, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19 loss to Buffalo State (6-15, 0-9) in a SUNYAC match at Potsdam.
Nicole Hansen added nine kills for the Bears (8-14, 3-6).
SUNY CANTON WINS TWO
The Kangaroos (6-19, 3-1) defeated Maine-Presque Isle 25-16, 25-16, 25-14 and then swept SUNY Delhi 25-21, 25-22, 25-17 in a pair of NAC matches at Canton.
Melissa McMaster supplied eight kills for the Kangaroos in the opener, and Marissa Ixtlahuac supplied 12 in the second match, with Brynna Harris adding 11.
SWIMMING
TIGERS SWEEP CLARKSON
Host RIT picked up a pair of wins over the Golden Knights in the opening meet for both teams as the men’s squad won, 179-104, and the women’s team won, 206-84.
Brent Reid led Clarkson with wins in the 1- and 3-meter dives. Benjamin Thibert won the 100-meter freestyle.
Paige Fronczak won the 50 freestyle for the women’s team, and Amelia Kanner won the 200 individual medley.
SKIDMORE BEATS BEARS
Skidmore’s men beat SUNY Potsdam, 180-97, and the women won, 174-105, in the opening meet for each team in Saratoga Springs.
Ryan Hagadorn led the men’s team with wins in the 100 breaststroke, 100 freestyle and 200 IM. Andrew McEwen won the 50 freestyle.
Iris Curtis led the women’s team with a 100 backstroke win.
ROWING
SAINTS END FALL SEASON
SLU finished 11th in the varsity eight race in the final competition of the fall portion of the schedule at the Head of the Fish Regatta in Saratoga Springs. Marist won the race.
