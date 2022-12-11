GENESEO — Will Engelhardt scored 22 points and Trent Adamson scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the St. Lawrence University men’s basketball team to an 85-70 win over SUNY Geneseo on Saturday.
Gavin Macaulay scored 13 points and Liam McDonald added 12 for SLU. Trey Syroka scored 10.
Raymond Grabowski scored 19 for SUNY Geneseo (5-5).
SUNY COBLESKILL 74, SUNY CANTON 63
DeMerrill Levy supplied 20 points for the Kangaroos (2-9, 1-2) in an NAC loss to SUNY Cobleskill in Canton.
Markel Jenkins scored 16 points for SUNY Cobleskill (9-2, 2-0).
Quran DuBois scored 13 points and Michael Nunnally supplied 10 for the Kangaroos.
SUNY OSWEGO 79, SUNY POTSDAM 60
Brandon Segar Jr. scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Bears (3-6, 1-2) in a loss to SUNY Oswego in a SUNYAC game at Potsdam.
Devin Green scored 20 points to lead the Lakers (5-2, 2-1).
■ In NJCAA Region 3 play, Jefferson Community College fell to Herkimer County CC, 70-50.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY POTSDAM 64, SUNY OSWEGO 54
Dyamon Hunter and Jakia Howard both scored 15 points to lead the Bears (3-4, 2-2) past SUNY Oswego in a SUNYAC game at Potsdam.
Shania Iglesias led the Lakers (8-2, 2-2) with 14 points.
SUNY COBLESKILL 85, SUNY CANTON 81
Sophia Munoz supplied 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Kangaroos (5-6, 1-2) in an NAC loss to Cobleskill at Canton.
Hope Aniceto scored 18 points and Joie Culkin added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Emma Perez picked up 12 points and Samantha Dayter added 10 for the Kangaroos.
Annie Canales led Cobleskill (6-5, 2-0) with 14 points.
■ In NJCAA Region 3 play, Jefferson CC lost, 70-63, to Herkimer County CC.
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY CANTON 5, SUNY POTSDAM 2
The Kangaroos (4-7) scored four goals in the third period to defeat SUNY Potsdam in a nonconference game at Canton.
Filip Jakobsson, Sebastien Paquette, Nic Herringer, Evan Pringle and Zac Sirota scored for SUNY Canton.
Carter Lennon and Garrett McArthur scored for the Bears (4-10).
SUNY POTSDAM 6, SUNY CANTON 5 (OT)
Freshman Ryan Mahlmeister scored 2:13 into overtime to lift SUNY Potsdam to victory over SUNY Canton in a nonleague game Friday at Potsdam.
Brasher Falls’ Drew Rose scored a pair of goals for the Bears (4-9). Rob Clerc and Jack Ludwig also scored.
Brendan Morrow scored three goals for SUNY Canton (3-7), including back-to-back goals late in the third that gave the Kangaroos a 5-4 lead. But Nick Alfieri scored with two minutes remaining in regulation for Potsdam to tie the game.
Colton Sipperley and Zac Sirota also scored for SUNY Canton.
John Werber made 43 saves for Potsdam. The Kangaroos’ Nate Hopkins stopped 26.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY CANTON 4, PLYMOUTH ST. 3
The Kangaroos (10-1-1) scored three goals in the first period and went on to beat Plymouth State (2-10) in a nonconference game at Holderness, N.H.
Mathilde Couture, Danika Lalonde and Iida Laitinen scored the first-period goals. Alexia Labre scored in the second period.
SUNY POTSDAM 5, RIVIER 0
Hannah Barrett made 10 saves for the shutout as the Bears defeated Rivier (2-7-2) in a nonconference game in Rutland, Vt.
Megan Teachout, Kaylee Merrill, Makenzie Martin, Rachelle Cain, Rebecca Holmes scored for the Bears (7-6).
COLBY 5, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Meg Rittenhouse supplied a pair of goals as unbeaten Colby College defeated SUNY Potsdam in the first round of the Castleton Invitational on Friday in Castleton, Vt.
Audrey Shirer, Bri Michaud-Nolan and Courtney Schumacher also scored for Colby (7-0).
Rachelle Cain scored a power-play goal for SUNY Potsdam.
