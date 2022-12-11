Gosling sparks Saints over Lakers

St. Lawrence University logo

GENESEO — Will Engelhardt scored 22 points and Trent Adamson scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the St. Lawrence University men’s basketball team to an 85-70 win over SUNY Geneseo on Saturday.

Gavin Macaulay scored 13 points and Liam McDonald added 12 for SLU. Trey Syroka scored 10.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.