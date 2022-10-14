CANTON — Sam Pijpers scored twice as the St. Lawrence University men’s soccer team outlasted Bard, 3-2, in a Liberty League game Friday.
CANTON — Sam Pijpers scored twice as the St. Lawrence University men’s soccer team outlasted Bard, 3-2, in a Liberty League game Friday.
Marco Wong added a goal and Miles Levy handed out two assists for the Saints (8-1-4 overall, 4-0-2 league).
Ben Steketee and Robbie Boyd both netted goals for the Raptors (4-6-1, 0-5-0).
CLARKSON 1, VASSAR 1 (OT)
Duncan Keker’s second-half goal helped the Brewers forge a Liberty League tie with the Golden Knights in Potsdam.
Eric Wnorowski stopped two shots for Vassar (7-3-2, 3-0-2).
James Nicholas tallied a goal and Josh Morelli logged four saves for Clarkson (7-2-3, 1-2-3).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
ST. LAWRENCE 4, BARD 0
Emma Reynolds and Meredith Donahue each scored twice as the Saints (6-3-2, 2-2-1) blanked the Raptors in a Liberty League matchup at Annandale-On-Hudson.
Sam Finn collected 11 saves for Bard (3-9-1, 0-6-0).
CLARKSON 1, VASSAR 0
Lillian Gillett scored in the 79th minute as the Golden Knights edged the Brewers in a Liberty League game at Poughkeepsie.
Molly DiCaprio turned aside six shots for Clarkson (6-5-2, 1-3-1).
Teresa Zimmer made three saves for Vassar (6-4-3, 2-2-1).
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
CLARKSON 3, UNION 0
Allyson Treichel posted 16 kills and five blocks as the Golden Knights earned a 25-15, 25-12, 25-17 Liberty League sweep of the Dutchwomen at Schenectady.
Sara Galante contributed 12 kills and three blocked shots while Kristin Werdine generated eight kills for Clarkson (11-7, 6-0).
Georgia Pool notched 17 digs and Haley Kresch added 17 assists for Union (9-9, 2-3).
SKIDMORE 3, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Grace Aronson collected 14 kills as the Thoroughbreds got 25-23, 25-19, 25-14 Liberty League sweep of the Saints in Saratoga Springs.
Tiffany Flores handed out 21 assists and Elizabeth Miller provided 10 digs for Skidmore (5-12, 1-4).
Julia Giroux recorded 11 kills and two aces while Lily Snide racked up 24 assists for St. Lawrence (5-14, 1-4).
SUNY GENESEO 3, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Linda Rossi powered the Blue Knights with 11 digs, 10 kills and two blocks as they picked up a 25-15, 25-20, 25-7 SUNYAC sweep of the Bears in Potsdam.
Jackie Borland produced eight kills for SUNY Geneseo (8-9, 3-3).
Jessica Ader totaled 14 digs and six kills, while Sophia Rowny added four kills and two aces for SUNY Potsdam (10-9, 1-6).
FIELD HOCKEY
ITHACA 2, ST. LAWRENCE 1 (2 OT)
Natalie Descalso scored in the second overtime as the Bombers held off the Saints in a Liberty League game at Canton.
Jacqueline Mirabile also netted a goal for Ithaca (11-2, 4-0).
Ava Hartley forced overtime with a goal for St. Lawrence (4-8, 0-4).
