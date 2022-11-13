SLU’s men’s soccer run ends

Sports roundup

AMHERST, Mass. — Ryan Campbell and Sam Pijpers scored in the first and second halves, but the 15th-ranked St. Lawrence University men’s soccer team could not overcome a four-goal opening half by No. 6 Amherst in a 4-2 loss Sunday in an NCAA Division III Tournament second-round game.

The Saints’ season ends at 13-2-6, while the Mammoths improved to 15-1-5.

