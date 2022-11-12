AMHERST, Mass. — After playing to a scoreless tie, the St. Lawrence University men’s soccer team defeated Roger Williams, 5-4, in penalty kicks to advance to the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament on Saturday.
SLU (13-1-6) will face host Amherst at 1 p.m. Sunday in the second round.
Ben Woelfinger stopped 10 shots for the Saints and then three more in the shootout.
Jack Avellar made seven saves for Roger Williams (15-3-5).
Marvin Sibanda, Miles Levy, Michael McDougald, Sam Peacock and Max Mogul scored in the shootout for SLU.
FOOTBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 31, BUFFALO STATE 7
Daniel Lawther passed for 166 yards and rushed for 101 to lead the Saints (4-6, 2-4) past Buffalo State in the Liberty League and season finale for both teams in Canton.
Peyton Schmitt rushed for 91 yards for the Saints and Robert Coll caught eight passes for 93 yards.
Buffalo State fell to 0-10 and 0-6.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
ALFRED STATE 76, SUNY CANTON 73
Quran DuBois scored 26 points to lead the Kangaroos (1-2) in a nonconference loss to Alfred State at Canton.
JJ Omaga scored 17 points and Eli Larson added 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Dylan Perry led Alfred State (1-2) with 21 points.
MORRISVILLE 99, SUNY POTSDAM 89
Silas Ahamadou tallied 32 points for the Bears (0-2) in a nonconference loss to Morrisville in Hamburg.
Brandon Segar Jr. scored 20 points and grabbed 19 rebounds.
Jordan Coard scored 17 points for Morrisville (1-1).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
BOWDOIN 58, ST. LAWRENCE 47
Jackie Malley scored 16 points for the Saints (0-1) in a loss to Bowdoin in a nonconference game in Dartmouth, Mass.
Megan Tan scored 15 points to lead Bowdoin (1-0).
COBLESKILL 80, SUNY POTSDAM 73
Jakia Howard scored 19 points and Dyamon Hunter added 17 for the Bears (1-1) in a loss to SUNY Cobleskill in Potsdam.
Talia Washington led Cobleskill (1-2) with 20 points.
HOUGHTON 66, SUNY CANTON 57 (OT)
Houghton (2-0) outscored the Kangaroos 11-2 in overtime to win a nonconference game at Canton.
Sophia Munoz scored 15 points with 12 rebounds to lead the Kangaroos (2-1).
Jayda Pina scored 14 points and Hope Aniceto tossed in 12.
Carlee Miller led Houghton with 18 points.
MEN’S HOCKEY
BROCKPORT 4, SUNY POTSDAM 2
Josh Grund and Chris Aarons scored the final two goals of the game to lead Brockport (3-2, 2-1) past the Bears in a SUNYAC game at Potsdam.
Matt Anastasio and Andrew Harley also scored for Brockport.
Ryan Mahlmeister and Ryan Lieth scored for the Bears (0-5, 0-4).
SUNY CANTON 3, RIVIER 0
Former Ogdensburg Free Academy goalie Kelson Hooper stopped 34 shots to lead the Kangaroos past Rivière (2-2-1) in a nonconference game at Nashua, N.H.
Evan Pringle, Colton Sipperley and Gino DeBlasiis scored for SUNY Canton (3-3).
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 8, SUNY POTSDAM 2
Ivy Boric scored three goals to lead SUNY Plattsburgh (4-0) past the Bears in a SUNYAC game in Potsdam.
Sara Krauseneck scored two goals for the Cardinals.
Kaylee Merrill and Megan Teachout scored for the Bears (2-2).
SUNY CANTON 11, HILBERT 1
Jane Pancoe and Desiree Snook each scored two goals to lead the Kangaroos (4-1-1) past Hilbert in a nonconference game at Canton.
Alexia Labre, Mathilda Couture, Kyra O’Keefe, Iida Laitinen, Danika Lalonde and Gracyn Emmerton also scored for the Kangaroos.
Abby Dawson scored for Hilbert (0-4).
CROSS COUNTRY
WILLIAMS SWEEPS TITLES
Williams won both the men’s and women’s championships at the NCAA Division III Mideast Regional at St. Lawrence, earning automatic bids to the NCAA Championship race in East Lansing, Mich.
Williams’ men finished with 40 points, followed by Rensselaer with 57. SLU was fifth. Clarkson finished 16th, SUNY Potsdam 21st and SUNY Canton 23rd.
Williams won the women’s race with 47 points. Amherst was second with 70. SLU finished fourth. Clarkson finished 19th and SUNY Canton was 21st.
Elias Lindgren from Williams won the men’s 8-kilometer race in 25 minutes, 3.9 seconds. SLU’s Timothy Boyce was 19th.
RPI’s Morgan Lee won the women’s 6k race in 22:10.9. SLU’s Emma Palumbo finished fifth and Alison Sibold finished 13th for the Saints.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.