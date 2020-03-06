SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Jake Ross scored 16 points and Daryl Costa added 15 as Springfield College defeated SUNY Canton 74-49 in an opening-round game of the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament Friday night.
It was the first appearance in school history in the event for SUNY Canton (16-12 overall).
Heath Post grabbed 16 rebounds for Springfield (23-4).
SUNY Canton was led by a 20-point effort from Joseph Werner.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
ENDICOTT 17, ST. LAWRENCE 9
Morgan Pike scored five goals and assisted on another to lead Endicott (3-0) past the Saints in a nonconference game in Beverly, Mass.
Katie Schenk and Katy Garvin both scored three goals for Endicott.
Kylie Murphy led the Saints (0-1) with four goals and Jaime Allan added two.
MORRISVILLE 8, SUNY POTSDAM 6
Grace Hanehan scored with 13 minutes, 23 seconds left in the game to give the Mustangs (2-1) the lead for good in a nonconference win over SUNY Potsdam in Morrisville.
Hanehan finished with three goals for Morrisville and Aria Treadway led the team with four.
Hannah Stevenson and Ashley Burrowes scored twice for the Bears (1-2).
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
DAHANER LEADS SAINTS
Kevin Danaher took third place in the shot put for SLU at the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Championships in Rochester with a throw of 52 feet-1 1/2 inches.
Isabel Caprood finished 13th in the women’s 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.40 seconds. There were 23 athletes in the event.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
D’YOUVILLE 3, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Anthony Dean picked up 11 kills to lead host D’Youville (2-16) to a 25-15, 25-17, 25-23 sweep of SUNY Potsdam in a nonconference match.
Zaire Rogers picked up six kills and Alec Roy supplied 15 assists for the Bears (4-11).
