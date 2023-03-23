DAVENPORT, Fla. — Caleb Clark went 3-for-4, including a double and triple, and drive in two runs to lead the St. Lawrence University baseball team to a 6-1 win over St. Olaf in the second game of a nonconference doubleheader Thursday.
The Saints (5-4 overall) fell 7-1 in game one.
Stephen Colangelo went 2-for-3 for SLU in game two and Timothy Connor was 2-for-3 in game one for the Saints.
Meredith Rose went 2-for-4 against Trinity but the Saints (0-10) dropped a pair of nonconference games in Clermont, Fla.
Middlebury defeated the Saints 7-0 in the opener and Trinity rallied from a 4-2 deficit after five innings to win the second game 5-4.
