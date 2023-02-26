CANTON — The St. Lawrence University men’s basketball team scored all eight points in overtime to defeat Rensselaer in the Liberty League title game and clinch an automatic bid into the NCAA Division III tournament Sunday.
Will Engelhardt led SLU (19-7 overall) with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Trent Adamson scored 12 points and Try Syroka added 10.
SLU will know its tournament fate today with the NCAA Division III selection show at 1 p.m.
Jonny Angbazo led the Engineers (19-9) with 11 points.
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 7, SUNY CANTON 1
The Cardinals took 66 shots on goal and cruised to a win over the Kangaroos in an NEWHL semifinal Saturday.
SUNY Plattsburgh (24-2) scored three goals in the first period, two in the second and two more in the third.
Mae Olshansky, Sara Krauseneck, Holly Schmeizer, Lily Stumm, Su-An Cho, Sierra Benjamin and Bridget Orr scored for the Cardinals.
Mathilde Couture scored for SUNY Canton (14-10-2).
■ In the NJCAA Region 3 semifinals at Fulton-Montgomery Community College in Johnstown, third-seeded Jefferson CC (14-7) lost to No. 2 Onondaga CC, 76-61. Hannah Durand’s 19 points and Ryleigh Endres’ 18 paced the Lazers, who jumped out to 25-5 and 45-25 leads after the first two breaks and were never headed. OCC’s Macey DeOrdio and Zhane Holmes each added 15 points.
NORTH CAROLINA 19, SYRACUSE 12
Logan McGovern totaled eight points, including scoring four goals, as the No. 16-ranked Tar Heels downed the No. 18 Orange in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Lance Tillman supplied three goals and an assist and Antonio DeMarco scored three goals for North Carolina (3-1, 1-0), which outscored Syracuse, 7-2, in the second quarter to build a 12-6 advantage through the first half.
Goalie Collin Krieg made 12 saves for the Tar Heels.
Joey Spallina generated three goals and two assists for Syracuse (3-2, 0-1), and Alex Simmons tallied two goals and an assist.
SUNY Canton opened the season at the Bison Baseball Classic in Washington, D.C. and lost its first three games.
RIT defeated the Kangaroos 5-4 and then SUNY Canton fell 15-1 to Gallaudet and 17-1 to Washington College.
Nick Shoemaker and Nate Wlech each picked up three hits to lead SUNY Canton.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.