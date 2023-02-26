OFA, Salmon River to vie for title

Sports roundup

CANTON — The St. Lawrence University men’s basketball team scored all eight points in overtime to defeat Rensselaer in the Liberty League title game and clinch an automatic bid into the NCAA Division III tournament Sunday.

Will Engelhardt led SLU (19-7 overall) with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Trent Adamson scored 12 points and Try Syroka added 10.

