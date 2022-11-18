Freshman Emerson O’Leary scored her team-best fourth goal of the season in the first period and No. 15 Princeton preserved the lead for a 1-0 victory over St. Lawrence University in an ECAC Hockey women’s game Friday at Baker Rink in Princeton, N.J.
O’Leary scored 8 minutes, 39 seconds into the game with teammate Maggie Conners receiving the assist.
Jennifer Olnowich stopped 30 shots in blanking the Saints (7-8 overall, 2-2 ECAC). St. Lawrence goaltender Lucy Morgan made 37 saves against Princeton (4-3, 2-3).
Quinnipiac scored three goals within four minutes of the second period en route to the ECAC Hockey victory over Clarkson in Hamden, Conn.
The two teams finished the first period scoreless and remained tied until 8:21 of the second when Kendall Cooper scored for the fifth-ranked Bobcats (11-1, 5-1).
Kate Reilly then scored a power-play goal at 11:10 and Zoe Boyd made the score 3-0 with a goal at 12:29. Shay Maloney scored on a power-play with three seconds left in the game. Cooper and Boyd added assists.
Logan Angers made 15 saves for Quinnipiac. Michelle Pasiechnyk made 28 stops for Clarkson (12-4-1, 2-3).
SUNY CANTON 4, SUNY POTSDAM 3
Danika LaLonde scored the game’s first two goals and SUNY Canton responded to each SUNY Potsdam goal to claim the Northeast Women’s Hockey League game at Potsdam.
Hannah Clement and Jayme McIlveen each added third-period goals for the Kangaroos (5-1-1, 2-1), answering a Potsdam score each time.
Potsdam (2-3, 2-3) received two goals from Kaylee Merrill and one from Rachelle Cain. Cain also added an assist.
SUNY Canton goalie Sirena Alvarez turned aside 22 shots. Bears goalie Ellie Zurfluh made 23 saves.
BUFFALO STATE 5, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Buffalo State (4-1) scored the last five goals of the game, including three in the third period, to pull away from Potsdam in a SUNYAC game in Potsdam.
Drew Rose scored the first goal of the game for the Bears (1-6) midway through the second period.
A.J. Marinelli and Nikita Kozyrev scored two goals each for Buffalo State and Joel Frazee also scored.
ST. LAWRENCE 71, SUNY POTSDAM 62
Carter Story scored 12 shots, including four 3-pointers on five attempts as St. Lawrence won the nonleague game against SUNY Potsdam at Burkman Gymnasium in Canton.
Will Engelhardt, Trent Adamson and Trey Syroka each scored 11 points for the Saints (2-0), and Lowville’s Aiden Macaulay added 10. Adamson contributed five rebounds and Engelhardt four steals.
Parker Kelly scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Potsdam (1-3) and Ahamadou Sillah recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds.
CLARKSON 70, SUNY CANTON 58
Matteo Sinon and Ryan Miles-Ferguson each scored 16 points as Clarkson recorded its first victory over the season with a nonleague win against SUNY Canton in Canton.
Jack Dalgety and Garret Dalaney each added 10 points for the Golden Knights (1-2). Miles-Ferguson grabbed six rebounds and recorded three blocks.
Quran DuBois scored 19 points and also added eight rebounds for Canton (1-3), and Juztin Chambers-Phillips scored 11 and contributed four assists.
