St. Lawrence University was selected coaching staff of the year and Saints senior Trent Adamson made the Liberty League first team as the league revealed its all-star squad Tuesday.

The Saints’ staff, led by head coach Chris Downs, was honored after leading the team to the league championship and a trip to the NCAA Division III tournament, with a game Friday in Stockton, N.J. The Saints have won their last eight games.

