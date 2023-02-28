St. Lawrence University was selected coaching staff of the year and Saints senior Trent Adamson made the Liberty League first team as the league revealed its all-star squad Tuesday.
The Saints’ staff, led by head coach Chris Downs, was honored after leading the team to the league championship and a trip to the NCAA Division III tournament, with a game Friday in Stockton, N.J. The Saints have won their last eight games.
Adamson, from Ilion, averaged 13.3 points per game and leads the league in field goal percentage (56 percent) and blocked shots (36). He also averages 6.4 rebounds per game, good for seventh in the league.
SLU’s Trey Syroka picked up second-team honors. The junior leads the league in steals with a school-record 73 and averages 4.3 assists a game, second in the league. Syroka was named the outstanding player of the Liberty League Tournament last weekend.
Clarkson’s Blake Gearhart was named to the league honorable mention team. Gearhart, a senior, averaged 15.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, ranking fifth in the conference in scoring, assists and steals. Gearhart eclipsed 1,000 points for his career in his final game of the season, in which he scored a career-high 32 points.
DUMONT, MIDDLETON HONORED
Clarkson University sophomore guard Cassidy Dumont and St. Lawrence senior Olivia Middleton were each named to the Liberty League first team Tuesday.
Dumont is the first Golden Knight player to reach the league first team since Devin Sorell in 2016-17.
Dumont, from Norway, Maine, led the Liberty League in scoring with 17.7 points per game, which is the second-highest scoring average in Clarkson program history, trailing only Watertown’s Linda Bondellio, who averaged 18.0 per game in 2002-03.
Dumont also averaged 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 assists per game and shot 39.5 percent from the floor. Her 38.7 percent success rate in 3-pointers is fourth-best in program history.
Middleton, from Barrington, R.I., averaged 12.8 ppg, fifth in the league and finished second in assists per game with 3.8. The senior point guard registered the second-best assist-to-turnover ratio in the league at 1.4.
The Saints’ Jackie Malley won league Rookie of the Year honors after averaging 10.8 ppg in her first year. Malley, from Reading, Mass., led the league in 3-pointers per game (2.7). The guard also grabbed 4.6 rebounds per game.
