Times Staff Report
CANTON — Seniors Peter Koch, Jack Hennessey and Alex Mapstone each scored two goals to lead No. 13-ranked St. Lawrence University to a 14-7 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on Saturday in its Liberty League regular-season finale as well as its senior day at North Country Field.
Koch also recorded two assists, two ground balls and one caused turnover for the Saints (7-2 overall, 5-2 league). Eight other St. Lawrence players scored a goal each, while goalkeeper William Helm made eight saves.
The Saints, who outshot the Engineers 58-20, secured the No. 2 seed in next week’s conference tournament. St. Lawrence will host either Ithaca or Vassar in a semifinal on Wednesday at a time to be announced.
Ryan Cole scored three goals to pace the Engineers (1-2).
CLARKSON 14, SKIDMORE 9
Conor Bartlett totaled five goals and an assist to pace the Golden Knights to a Liberty League triumph over the Thoroughbreds at Hantz Field in Potsdam.
Bartlett surpassed both the 100-goal mark and 200-point mark for his career at Clarkson.
Jay Considine recorded four points on three goals and an assist for the Golden Knights (4-8, 2-4), while Pierce Currie tallied two goals and an assist and Billy Bergan scored twice.
Charlie McFadden scored four goals for Skidmore (1-5, 0-5), and Jason Shlonsky totaled two goals and two assists.
SUNY POLY 15, SUNY CANTON 7
Sophomore Kyle Fingar scored a career-high single game four goals, but the Kangaroos fell to the unbeaten Wildcats in a North Atlantic Conference semifinal in Marcy.
Zack LaFave contributed two goals and an assist for SUNY Canton (3-4).
Edward Rosaschi totaled three goals and three assists to lead a balanced effort for SUNY Poly (9-0).
SOFTBALL
JEFFERSON CC 9-12, MONROE CC 1-4
Leah Briones recorded three hits and two RBIs in both ends of a doubleheader as the Cannoneers swept Monroe CC, 9-1 and 12-4, in Rochester.
Sarah Johnson tossed a complete game four-hitter while striking out nine in game one and Izzy Soluri drove in four runs in game two for Jefferson CC (16-10), which has won six straight.
CLARKSON 3-3, UNION 1-7
Oliva Zoeller struck out 15 in the opening game as the Golden Knights and Dutchwomen split a Liberty League twin bill at Schenectady.
Zoeller also doubled in a 3-1 game one victory for Clarkson (16-10, 8-6).
Anna Zdunczyk collected three hits, including a pair of doubles in a 7-3 game two win for Union (4-15, 4-13).
ITHACA 3-11, ST. LAWRENCE 0-0
Beth Fleming and Riley Piromalli each tossed one-hit shutouts as the Bombers swept the Saints, 3-0 and 11-0, in a Liberty League doubleheader.
Piromalli also drove in four runs in the game two win for Ithaca (20-5, 11-1).
Lauryn Best and Gabby Slater got the hits for St. Lawrence (5-16, 5-13).
BASEBALL
CLARKSON 10-6, RIT 5-16
Zachary Carpin launched a solo home run and Kent Wilson drove in four runs as the Golden Knights took the opener, 10-5, to split a Liberty League doubleheader in Rochester.
Kyle Locklear struck out nine in six-plus innings of work to get the win for Clarkson (12-13, 6-7).
Kyle Watson finished a triple short of the cycle and drove in four runs for Rochester Institute of Technology (7-18, 3-11) in its 16-6 win in the night cap.
ROCHESTER 6-17, ST. LAWRENCE 3-7
John Moses collected six hits across two games as the Yellowjackets swept the Saints, 6-3 and 17-7, in a Liberty League doubleheader at Rochester.
Moses also drove in four runs in game one and Aaron Whitley racked up five hits and six RBIs in game two for Rochester (18-7, 12-2).
Andrew Circelli and Michael Goretti each belted solo homers in game two for St. Lawrence (10-8, 5-5).
TRACK AND FIELD
SAINTS SWEEP MEETS
Kathleen Merchant won three throwing events, including breaking her own record in the discus, as the St. Lawrence women won the four-team St. Lawrence Athletics Meeting in Canton.
Merchant took wins in the javelin, shot put and tossed a record length 39.81 meters in the discus.
Jackson Hamilton got victories in the 800 meters and 1,600 relay with Michael Corbitt, John Churchill and Ryan Steele to power the men to the team win.
GOLF
ARRIGO LEADS JCC
Sam Arrigo scored individual medalist honors with a 6-over-par 77 to help Jefferson CC finish second in the Niagara County Community College Invitational in Lockport.
JCC totaled 341 strokes to place second to winner Niagara CCC, which finished with 328 at the Willowbrook Golf Course.
Ryan Blevins placed one shot behind Arrigo with a 78 for JCC. Mitch Scoville shot a 91 and Chris Olsen a 93 for the Cannoneers.
CLARKSON 2ND AFTER DAY 1
Golden Knights junior Zach Pilarchik shot an even-par 72 to sit in third after day one of the Liberty League championships at the Turning Stone Shenandoah course in Verona.
Former LaFargeville standout Dan Leek shot a 74 as Clarkson is tied with Skidmore (299) for second and nine shots back of first-place Rensselaer.
Cooper Evans carded a one-over 73 to lead St. Lawrence, which sits in sixth in the team standings.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
ST. LAWRENCE 5, WILLIAM SMITH 4
Meredith Macey won her matches in singles and doubles as the Saints edged the Herons (1-6, 1-5) in a Liberty League match in Geneva.
Macey took her singles match, 6-3, 6-0, over Louisa Morrow and teamed with Gabriella Dadoly to beat Jamie Fine and Morrow, 8-3, in doubles for St. Lawrence (6-2, 6-1), which gets the second seed in the upcoming Liberty League tournament.
MEN’S TENNIS
HOBART 8, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Nathan Turtledove rallied from losing the first set to win his match, but the Statesmen (6-1, 5-1) downed the Saints in a Liberty League meeting at Geneva.
Turtledove rebounded to beat Jeremy Atwate, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, for St. Lawrence (2-6, 2-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.