MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — The St. Lawrence University men’s lacrosse team scored five goals in the fourth quarter to pull away from Middlebury in an 18-11 nonconference win Wednesday afternoon.
Chris Jordan scored six goals to lead the No. 11 Saints (9-2 overall). Jack Hennessey scored four goals and Mark Mahoney added three.
Billy Curtis scored three goals to lead No. 19 Middlebury (6-6).
SUNY POLY 16, SUNY CANTON 15
Brody Guido, Keshawn Clark, Payton Thomas, Andrew Maycock and Shane Wyman all scored three goals as SUNY Poly (4-4, 4-0) defeated the host Kangaroos in overtime in an NAC game.
Alex Jacobs led SUNY Canton (5-6, 3-2) with six goals. Austin Mesler scored five and Hunter Olsen added three.
SOFTBALL
CLARKSON 8-11, SUNY POTSDAM 0
The Golden Knights recorded two shutouts, sweeping a nonconference doubleheader from the Lakers in Potsdam.
Devin Fitzpatrick threw a two-hit shutout in the first game, which lasted five innings, as Clarkson won, 8-0.
Riley Paige gave up three hits in four innings and Olivia Zoeller struck out the side in the fifth to close out game two, which the Golden Knights won, 11-0.
Sarah Vaccaro and Zoey Kovach each tallied three hits in game one and Zoeller went 2-for-3 in game two for Clarkson (11-9).
