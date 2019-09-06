GENESEO — Emily Wade and Julia Mulhern each netted first-half goals as St. Lawrence University held off SUNY Geneseo 2-1 in a nonconference women’s soccer game Friday.
Samantha Allen stopped four shots for St. Lawrence (3-0).
Hannah Sullivan tallied for SUNY Geneseo (2-1).
SUNY POTSDAM 5, ROGER WILLIAMS 1
Lexi Dean’s two goals and two assists powered the Bears to a win in the first round of the New England College tournament in Henniker, N.H.
Mackenzie Bowie supplied a pair of goals for SUNY Potsdam (2-2), which plays host New England College at noon today in the title game.
Leah Yucius netted a goal for Roger Williams (0-3).
UTICA COLLEGE 4, SUNY CANTON 0
Kierra Caissey scored twice in the first half as Utica College rolled past SUNY Canton in a nonleague game in Utica.
Mikayla Blumenstock and Jenna Keeman also scored for Utica (4-0). Blumenstock added an assist.
SUNY Canton (1-1) managed three shots on goal.
MEN’S SOCCER
SUNY BROCKPORT 5, CLARKSON 1
The Golden Eagles (2-1) scored the first four goals of the game to pick up a nonconference victory over the Golden Knights in Brockport.
Erick Naula converted a penalty kick for Clarkson (2-1).
OLD WESTBURY 1, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Matt Thayer scored the only goal of the game as the Panthers (1-2) edged the Bears in a conference game at Old Westbury.
Connor Callan stopped one shot for SUNY Potsdam (2-1-1).
VOLLEYBALL
CLARKSON 3, FRANKLIN & MARSHALL 2
Rachel Reusch delivered 17 kills and four aces as Clarkson handed Franklin & Marshall its first defeat in a 27-25, 23-25, 25-14, 21-25, 18-16 triumph at the North Country Invitational at Alumni Gym in Potsdam.
Maddie Bredehoeft finished with 16 kills and Gillian Kurtic 15 kills as Clarkson (5-0) stayed unbeaten. Isabelle Crow recorded 47 assists.
Allison Franke made 19 kills for Franklin & Marshall (4-1).
SLU SWEEPS TWO
Natalie Piper connected for seven kills as St. Lawrence University remained unbeaten with a 25-19, 25-13, 25-21 victory over D’Youville to close out a sweep of two teams in Canton. Earlier, St. Lawrence defeated Wheaton (Mass.) 25-19, 25-15, 28-26.
Against D’Youville, Allie Posnick finished with 13 assists and Jenna Britton added 10 assists for SLU (6-0). Against Wheaton, Piper supplied 10 kills and Britton 25 assists.
SUNY POTSDAM 3, MAINE-FORT KENT 0
Nicole Hansen and Monica Mack each supplied 10 kills as SUNY Potsdam swept Maine-Fort Kent 25-18, 25-20, 25-15 for a nonconference victory at Maxcy Hall in Potsdam.
Hansen added 11 service points and four digs for Potsdam (1-2). Natalie Magallon led the Bears with 21 digs and Kendall Jones supplied 30 assists.
RIT 3, SUNY CANTON 2
Taylor Higgins finished with 22 kills as the Rochester Institute of Technology outlasted SUNY Canton 23-25, 25-12, 25-17, 23-25, 15-8 in the RIT Invitational in Rochester.
Melissa McMaster made eight kills and Tatum Lafrance totaled 15 assists for SUNY Canton (0-5).
