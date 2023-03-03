GALLOWAY, N.J. — A rough first half proved costly for the St. Lawrence University men’s basketball team in a 69-42 loss to Mary Washington in the opening round of the NCAA Division III Tournament on Friday.
The Saints (19-8 overall) fell behind 41-16 at halftime. Mary Washington (20-8) took advantage of a 24-4 run to build the large lead in the first half.
“It wasn’t the result we wanted,” Saints coach Chris Downs said. “But we had a great year, we came together at the right time to win the Liberty League championship and we built a solid foundation going forward.”
Trent Adamson scored seven points to lead the Saints and Aidan Macaulay added six.
Greg Rowson and Daniel Peterson both scored 14 points to lead Mary Washington. Dashawn Cook scored 11 and Emmanuel Aghayere and Dorian Davis each added 10.
SUNY OSWEGO 20, SUNY CANTON 5
Sela Wiley scored five goals and assisted on two others to lead the Lakers (1-1) past the Kangaroos in a nonconference game in Canton.
Samantha Dayter scored three goals and Maddy Caron added two goals for the Kangaroos in their season opener.
Isabella Lembo, Shea McConnell and Katie Fierro all scored three goals for SUNY Oswego.
