Ludlow keys Vikings’ debut win

BEVERLY, Mass. — Endicott quarterback Clayton Marengi completed 14-of-18 passes for 186 yards to lead the Gulls to a 31-0 win over St. Lawrence University in the nonconference football opener for each team Saturday.

Marengi also led Endicott in rushing with 79 yards on eight carries.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.