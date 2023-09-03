BEVERLY, Mass. — Endicott quarterback Clayton Marengi completed 14-of-18 passes for 186 yards to lead the Gulls to a 31-0 win over St. Lawrence University in the nonconference football opener for each team Saturday.
Marengi also led Endicott in rushing with 79 yards on eight carries.
The Saints had a rough offensive day, gaining just 111 yards.
SLU quarterback Daniel Lawther completed 8-of-14 passes for 43 yards.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
ST. LAWRENCE 2, DESALES 1
Emma Casey and Kiki D’Anza scored goals in the first half to lead the Saints (1-0-1) past DeSales in a nonconference game in Canton.
Catherine Crampton scored in the second half for DeSales (0-2).
CLARKSON 3, NAZARETH 0
Maddie Lopol scored two goals to lead the Golden Knights past Nazareth (0-1-1) in a nonconference game in Potsdam.
Emma Robinson also scored for Clarkson (2-0) and Molly DiCaprio made one save for the shutout.
MEN’S SOCCER
SUNY POTSDAM 4, SUNY COBLESKILL 0
Jake Trubia scored one goal and assisted on another to lead SUNY Potsdam past host SUNY Cobleskill (0-2) in a nonconfrerence game.
Justin Mossey, Zach Cunningham and Rick Chatland also scored for the Bears (2-0).
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
CLARKSON SWEEPS
The Golden Knights finished opening weekend 3-0 after picking up wins over Dickinson and Rutgers-Camden in nonconference matches in Center Valley, Pa.
Clarkson opened with a comeback win against Dickinson 20-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-13. The Golden Knights also came from behind against Rutgers-Camden winning 23-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-16.
Sara Galante led Clarkson with a combined 33 kills.
SAINTS SPLIT IN CORTLAND
SLU (1-2) opened with a 25-23, 25-22, 23-25, 13-25, 15-8 win over Rowan and then fell 25-13, 23-25, 17-25, 25-22, 15-11 to SUNY Fredonia in a pair of nonconference matches in Cortland.
Vivian Symeck led SLU with 17 kills in the opening match and Araiza Acum-Santos picked up 13 in the second match.
BEARS DROP TWO
SUNY Potsdam (1-2) dropped a pair of nonconference matches in Plattsburgh, falling 25-22, 25-19, 24-26, 25-20 to Russell Sage and then 22-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-21 to the host Cardinals.
Alyssa Adams produced 29 kills for the Bears.
SUNY CANTON SWEPT
The Kangaroos (0-2) lost two nonconference matches Saturday in Keuka, falling 25-20, 16-25, 25-16, 25-12 to MCLA and then being swept 25-20, 25-11, 25-16 by host Keuka.
Sarah Balcom led the Kangaroos with 11 kills.
FIELD HOCKEY
ST. LAWRENCE 3, SUNY ONEONTA 2
The Saints (1-1) scored three goals in the first half to defeat SUNY Oneonta in a nonconference game in New Paltz.
Caroline Hamilton, Lily Gubbins and Maggie Spire scored for SLU. Carly O’Connor and Morgan Fleming scored for New Paltz.
CROSS COUNTRY
SAINTS SWEEP TITLES
Both the SLU men’s and women’s teams won the championships at SUNY Plattsburgh’s Cardinal Classic.
SLU’s men finished with 23 points. Clarkson was third with 72. SLU’s women scored 17 points and Clarkson was third with 83.
The Saints also featured both individual winners, with Michael Skutt winning the men’s race and Allison Sibold winning the women’s race.
SNOW LEADS SUNY CANTON
Lydia Snow finished in fourth place overall to lead the SUNY Canton women at the Castleton (Vt.) Invitational.
SUNY Canton’s women finished third with 66 points. The men’s team was fourth with 88 points.
GOLF
SAINTS MEN IN SECOND
After the first day of the SLU Invitational the Saints men’s team is in second place at 305 strokes, 10 behind St. John Fisher. Clarkson is in third with 314 strokes.
Cooper Evans and Sam Lyman each shot 74 for the Saints men and are tied for third.
SLU’s women are in fourth place after the first day with 371 strokes. Ithaca leads with 316.
