NORTHFIELD, Vt. — Harrisville native Peyton Schmitt gained 159 yards on 19 carries to help lead the St. Lawrence University football team to a 30-19 win over Norwich in a nonconference game Saturday afternoon.

Daniel Lawther completed 11 of 19 passes for 170 yards, including three touchdowns, for the Saints (1-1 overall). Joseph Ott caught three passes for 83 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown.

