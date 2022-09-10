NORTHFIELD, Vt. — Harrisville native Peyton Schmitt gained 159 yards on 19 carries to help lead the St. Lawrence University football team to a 30-19 win over Norwich in a nonconference game Saturday afternoon.
Daniel Lawther completed 11 of 19 passes for 170 yards, including three touchdowns, for the Saints (1-1 overall). Joseph Ott caught three passes for 83 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown.
Mitchell Theal threw for 214 yards, including a touchdown, for the Cadets (0-2).
CLARKSON 1, CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT 0
Josh Conklin scored in the 13th minute as Clarkson upset 11th-ranked Christopher Newport (2-1) in a nonconference game in Newport News, Va. Carter Kladstrup made five saves for the Golden Knights (3-0).
SUNY ONEONTA 3, ST. LAWRENCE 2
Milton Mancias Magana scored a goal and assisted on another as the Red Dragons (3-0) defeated SLU in a nonconference game in Oneonta.
Ian Zingaro and Joe Holder also scored for SUNY Oneonta.
Miles Levy and Shane Hauck scored for the Saints (2-1-1).
ST. JOSEPH’s 3, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Andrew Velasquez scored the only goal for the Bears (2-1) in a nonconference loss to St. Joseph’s in Patchogue.
Agustin Nunez scored two goals as the Kangaroos shut out Wells (0-4) in a nonconference game in Groton.
Brennan Harmer and Joey Johnston also scored for SUNY Canton (1-3).
CLARKSON 8, NEW ENGLAND 0
Lillian Gillett and Sarah Kohls both scored two goals as Clarkson shut out New England College (0-4-1) in a nonconference game in Henniker, N.H.
Chloe Hodge scored one goal with two assists for the Golden Knights (4-0-1). Maddie Lopol, Emily Colby and Rylee Marin also scored for Clarkson.
Molly DiCaprio made one save for the shutout.
ST. LAWRENCE 0, NAZARETH 0
Kelly Snode made three saves to lead the Saints (3-0-1) to a tie with Nazareth in Rochester.
Annika Monfort made six saves for Nazareth (1-0-2).
ROGER WILLIAMS 2, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Sofie Morris scored both goals to lead Roger Williams past the Bears (2-3) in a nonconference game in Henniker, N.H.
Sarah Emmi scored for the Bears (2-3).
The Bears defeated Utica 25-23, 25-14, 21-25, 25-21 and then swept Hilbert 25-17, 25-14, 25-12 on the second day of the North Country Classic at Potsdam.
Jessica Ader picked up 17 kills against Utica for the Bears (6-1).
Allyson Treichel led Clarkson (3-3) with 13 kills in a 25-22, 25-19, 17-25, 25-12 loss to Stevens in the North Country Classic at Clarkson.
Vivian Zymeck led the Saints (1-6) with 13 kills in a 22-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-22 loss to Lasell in a North Country Classic match at SLU.
SUNY Canton (0-6) fell 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 to Pratt and then lost 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-25, 15-4 in its second match against Wells at the North Country Classic in Canton.
LEBANON VALLEY 5, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Lebanon Valley held a 15-1 edge in shots to defeat the Saints (1-1) in a nonconference game in Geneva.
Grace Johnson scored twice to lead Lebanon Valley (1-2).
SAINTS REPEAT IN HAMILTON
SLU’s Jackson Hamilton and Alli Sibold both defended individual titles at the Hamilton Short Course Invitational.
The Saints also won both team titles.
Hamilton won the men’s 5-kilometer race in 15 minutes, 28.4 seconds. Teammate Timothy Boyce finished second.
Sibold won the women’s 4-kilometer race in 14:32.1 and SLU’s Emma Palumbo finished second.
