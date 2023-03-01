POTSDAM — The St. Lawrence University men’s lacrosse team started the season strong with seven goals in the first quarter and went on to beat SUNY Potsdam 19-8 in a nonconference game Wednesday.
Judge Murphy led SLU with four goals. Ben Hutchinson and Chase Malatesta scored three goals and Mark Mahoney added two goals and three assists.
Peyton Walsh and Owen Walsh led the Bears in their opener with two goals.
Matt Reilly scored four goals for the Golden Knights in the nonconference opener against the Golden Eagles in Potsdam.
Connor Matthews scored three goals and Christian Canino, Andrew Kearney and Thomas Flebich all added two goals for Clarkson.
Jackson Worden, a former South Jefferson player, and Ryan McCarthy scored two goals for Brockport (0-2),
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 14, SUNY CANTON 2
Robby Martin scored five goals for the Cardinals in a nonconference victory over the Kangaroos in each team’s season opener, at Canton.
John Eiseman added three goals.
Alex Jacobs and Austin Mesler scored for the Kangaroos.
CLARKSON 15, SUNY OSWEGO 11
Julia Lavarnway scored one goal and assisted on six others to lead the Golden Knights past the Lakers in the nonconference opener in Oswego.
Hailey Millington scored four goals and added an one assist, and Madelyn Barnum also scored four goals for Clarkson.
SUNY Potsdam senior forward Jakia Howard won mention on the All-SUNYAC first team as the conference handed out its season-ending awards.
Potsdam teammate and fellow senior Dyamon Hunter was selected to the second team.
Howard led the SUNYAC in scoring with 15.9 points per game. Her 8.1 rebounds per game ranked sixth in the conference. Howard also recorded 36 steals for a 1.6 steals-per-game average, which was eighth in SUNYAC. Howard is 11th on SUNY Potsdam’s all-time scoring list with 801 points.
Hunter is second on Potsdam’s all-time list with 1,214 points and second all-time in assists (363). She finished eighth in the conference in scoring with 11 ppg and led the conference in assists per game with 3.8 with 92 total assists.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.