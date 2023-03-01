Saints’ Zetterquist nominee for Hobey Baker

St. Lawrence University logo

POTSDAM — The St. Lawrence University men’s lacrosse team started the season strong with seven goals in the first quarter and went on to beat SUNY Potsdam 19-8 in a nonconference game Wednesday.

Judge Murphy led SLU with four goals. Ben Hutchinson and Chase Malatesta scored three goals and Mark Mahoney added two goals and three assists.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.