CANTON — The St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team has added defenseman Jan Olenginski to its incoming class.
Olenginski joins other Saints defensive recruits in defensemen Jake Lammens (Salmon Arm, British Columbia Hockey League) and Evan Mitchell (Blackfalds, Alberta Junior Hockey League), and goalies Ben Kraws (Arizona State transfer), Cameron Smith (P.A.L. Islanders, National Collegiate Development Conference) and Mason Kucenski (Madison, U.S. Hockey League).
Also arriving is forward Gunnar Thoreson (Minnesota, North American Hockey League).
Olenginski, who is 20 years old and 5-foot-8, 165 pounds, is from Philadelphia, Pa., and spent last year in the USHL with the Madison Capitals, where he totaled three goals and seven assists in 34 games.
Ellie Wintringer and Tatum Perkins each doubled for Union as it upended Clarkson in a Liberty League play-in game in Troy.
Union (15-19) fell later to Rensselaer, 8-0.
Zoey Kovach and Katy Aldous each singled twice for Clarkson (20-17).
Former Sandy Creek athlete Carley Stoker received Little East Conference Pitcher of the Week honors for the second time in three weeks after her performance for Eastern Connecticut State last weekend.
Stoker, a senior, highlighted a regular-season-ending sweep of Southern Maine by winning her 10th straight game, a 1-0 shutout in the opener of the doubleheader. She then struck out four over the final two innings in the second game, a 3-1 victory. The sweep gave the Warriors their 18th straight victory and a 16-0 mark in Little East play.
Stoker, last season’s conference Pitcher of the Year, is tied for the league lead in wins (14), first in saves (5), second in earned-run average (1.57) and fourth in strikeouts (102). On offense, Stoker is batting .293, tied for the team lead in triples (2), second in runs scored (22) and third in hits (29).
Eastern Connecticut won its first game of the conference tournament, 8-0, Thursday against Castleton University. Stoker pitched the final out, recording the save, and went 1-for-2 at the plate with a stolen base. The Warriors (27-8) play again in the tournament today at Mansfield, Conn.
REED MAKES NAC FIRST TEAM
Gouverneur native Ty Reed, a SUNY Canton senior, was named to the North Atlantic Conference baseball first team as second baseman.
Reed hit .298 and drove in 18 runs for the Kangaroos.
SUNY Canton softball player Angelina LoPiccolo was named a first-team outfielder and Mackenzie Currie made second team as a catcher.
SUNY Potsdam men’s lacrosse player Peyton Walsh made the All-SUNYAC second team as a midfielder.
SUNY Potsdam’s Mallory Marks, from Brownsville, made the women’s lacrosse All-SUNYAC third team.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.