POTSDAM — Will Engelhardt and Trey Syroka both scored 16 points to lead the St. Lawrence University men’s basketball team to a 70-61 win over SUNY Potsdam in a nonconference game Friday night.
Trent Adamson scored 11 points with 11 rebounds for the Saints (4-0 overall) and Luke Hicks tossed in 14 points.
Colton Huestis led the Bears (0-2) with 18 points. Parker Kelly and Tyrese Baptiste both added 12 points, with Baptiste also grabbing 13 rebounds.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 65, WILLIAMS 64
The Saints held off a late rally to defeat Williams in a nonconference game in Williamstown, Mass.
SLU (4-0) was outscored 22-10 in the fourth quarter by The Ephs.
Katie Frederick and Sierra Sanson both scored 14 points for SLU and Ava McCann added 12. Frederick grabbed 13 rebounds, with Barringer adding 11.
Maggie Meehan led Williams (2-2) with 25 points.
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY FREDONIA 6, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Ryan Bailey scored two goals as host SUNY Fredonia (4-2, 2-0) defeated the Bears in a SUNYAC game.
Robert Clerc scored the only goal for SUNY Potsdam (0-5). David Sudbrink, Bryce Witman, Kurrie Woodford and David Sudbrink also scored for Fredonia.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY CORTLAND 5, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Grace Schorr and Mia Hlasnick both scored two goals as the Red Dragons (5-1, 3-1) defeated SUNY Potsdam in an NEWHL game at Cortland.
Kaylee Merrill scored for the Bears (1-3-1, 0-2-1).
SQUASH
SAINTS SWEEP HAVERFORD
The SLU men won 8-1 and the women produced a 9-0 win over host Haverford (Pa.).
Sebastian De La Vega received the win in the No. 1 spot after Quinton Ayres Crawford of Haverford forfeited the match after two sets in the men’s match.
In the No. 2 spot, Vladimir Iglesias came away with an 11-9, 10-12, 11-6, 11-5 win over Haverford’s Peter Lehv.
The women were nearly perfect as they won 3-0 in every match but one, and won 27 out of the 28 sets.
Anannya Morey, Sanna Koivumäki and Makyla Kelley swept each of their sets 3-0 in the number one through three slots.
Ulrikke Ribesen, Petra DeRose, Meg Pruett, Kat Leiva, Promise Dorsey-Butler, and Tita Hicks, who played the extra match, also earned 3-0 sweeps.
