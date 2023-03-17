OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ben Hutchinson scored four goals to lead the St. Lawrence University men’s lacrosse team to a 14-5 win over No. 8 Lynchburg in a semifinal of the Mustang Classic on Friday.
Judge Murphy scored three goals and Mark Mahoney added two goals and three assists for the Saints (4-0 overall).
Jake Rust and Finn Schmidt each scored one goal with one assist for Lynchburg (4-3).
COLGATE 2, QUINNIPIAC 1 (2 OT)
Ross Mitton scored at 7 minutes, 50 seconds of the second overtime to lead fifth-seeded Colgate (18-15-5) past No. 1 Quinnipiac in the first ECAC Hockey semifinal in Lake Placid.
Daniel Panetta scored at 16:48 of the first period to give Colgate an early lead.
The Bobcats (30-4-3) tied the game on a power-play goal from Ethan de Jong at 3:47 of the second period.
Colgate will play the winner of the second semifinal, which featured No. 3 Cornell against No. 2 Harvard, at 7 p.m. tonight for the championship.
St. Lawrence University junior defenseman Luke Salem was named to the ECAC Hockey second team Thursday night.
Clarkson placed three players on the third team: sophomore forward Ayrton Martino, senior forward Mathieu Gosselin and junior defenseman Noah Beck.
The ECAC first team included forwards Collin Graf (Quinnipiac), Sean Farrell (Harvard) and Alex Young (Colgate), defensemen Henry Thrun (Harvard) and Sam Malinski (Cornell) and Quinnipiac goalie Yaniv Perets.
Farrell was named the Player of the Year. Quinnipiac’s Sam Lipkin was Rookie of the year, Perets was Goaltender of the Year and Skyler Brind’Amour was Best Defensive Forward.
Thrun won Best Defensive Defenseman and Quinnipiac’s Rand Pecknold won Coach of the Year.
MERRILL NAMED ALL-AMERICAN
SUNY Potsdam senior Kaylee Merrill was named the first SUNY Potsdam women’s hockey All-American in program history with her first-team selection on the Division II-III squad’s East team Thursday.
It was the latest honor for the Bears captain, who had also recently been named the Northeast Women’s Hockey League Player of the Year and selected as a finalist for the Laura Hurd Award as the best NCAA Division III player in the country.
She was also named the NEWHL’s Scholar Athlete of the Year.
EMERSON 10, SUNY CANTON 3
Nick Shoemaker went 4-for-5 and Nathan Welch and Dylan Allen each supplied two hits for the Kangaroos (2-6) in a nonconference loss to Emerson in Winter Haven, Fla.
Blake Benway went 3-for-4 for Emerson (4-6).
SUNY POTSDAM 3, NVU-JOHNSON 0
Joe Zimmerman tallied nine kills to lead SUNY Potsdam to a 25-18, 25-17, 25-18 sweep of host Northern Vermont Johnson in a nonconference match.
Matt Kilinski added seven kills for the Bears (12-11) and Cooper Colesante added 12 assists.
