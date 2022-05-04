SCHENECTADY — The St. Lawrence University men’s lacrosse team overcame an early deficit to defeat Union College 15-9 in a Liberty League semifinal Wednesday.
SLU (13-3 overall) trailed 5-1 after the first quarter but tied the game 5-5 by halftime then outscored Union 7-2 in the third quarter to take control.
The Saints will face top-seed RIT in the championship game Saturday in Rochester. A start time has not been announced. RIT beat Rensselaer 19-10 in the other semifinal.
Ben Murtagh and Jack Hennessey both scored four goals for the Saints. Chris Jordan added three goals.
Kieran McGovern and Keaton McCann both scored two goals to lead Union (14-2).
n SUNY Plattsburgh scored two runs in the fifth inning and added three more in the sixth to defeat St. Lawrence University 5-3 in a nonconference baseball game in Canton. Andrew Velt went 2-for-3 for the Cardinals (20-15 overall). Jake Delaney and Jimmy Liberatore both picked up two hits for the Saints (17-16).
