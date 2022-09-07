CANTON — Marvin Sibanda scored two goals and assisted on two others to lead the St. Lawrence University men’s soccer team to a 9-0 win over SUNY Canton in a nonconference game Wednesday at Sandy MacAllaster Field.
Sam Pijpers added two goals and an assist for SLU (2-0-1). Max Mogul and Miles Levy each added a goal and an assist for the Saints.
Antonio Rogliano, Ben Lee and Adrian Bryan also scored for the Saints.
Ben Woelfinger made five saves for the shutout.
CLARKSON 0, SUNY CORTLAND 0
Molly DiCaprio made seven saves for Clarkson (2-0-1) in a nonconference scoreless tie with the Red Dragons at Cortland.
Kristen Spendal made three saves for the Red Dragons (1-0-2).
SUNY POTSDAM 3, PAUL SMITH’S 0
Jessica Ader and Santara Hart each supplied five kills to lead the Bears to a 25-13, 25-20, 25-13 sweep of Paul Smith’s (0-1) in a nonconference match at Potsdam.
Colleen Murphy added 11 assists for the Bears (3-1).
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.