TROY — Marvin Sibanda posted a goal and an assist as the St. Lawrence University men’s soccer team clinched the Liberty League title with a 3-1 win over Ithaca on Sunday at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Michael McDougald and Max Mogul each added goals while Ben Woelfinger stopped five shots for the Saints (12-6-1). SLU’s Robert Reynolds was awarded the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award for his one goal and three assists in the playoffs. Chris Ogden scored the goal for the Bombers (8-6-6).
St. Lawrence will play Washington (Md.) College (13-4-1) in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament at Montclair State in Montclair, N.J. A date and time is yet to be announced. The winner will take on Montclair State or Gordon (Mass.) College in the second round.
VOLLEYBALL
CLARKSON TO FACE STEVENSON
Clarkson will travel to Hoboken, N.J., to play Stevenson (Md.) University in the opening round of the NCAA Division III tournament.
The Golden Knights (19-9) will play the Mustangs (26-6) at 3 p.m. Friday. The winner will take on the winner of New York University (26-1) and Brooklyn College in the second round.
Host Stevens Institute of Technology, Middlebury, Cedar Crest (Pa.) College and Trinity (Texas) are also part of the regional.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY POTSDAM 4 SUNY OSWEGO 4 (OT)
Amanda Zenstein scored a power-play goal as the Lakers scratched out an Northeast Women’s Hockey League tie with the Bears on Sunday in Oswego.
Zenstein netted two goals while Chyne Kennedy and Kyleigh Grugin also got goals for SUNY Oswego (3-0-1, 1-0-1).
Stephanie Dunlap notched two goals and Ellie Zurfluh stopped 52 saves for SUNY Potsdam (1-2-1, 0-1-1).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
JEFFERSON CC 76, HUDSON VALLEY CC 35
Former Ogdensburg Free Academy product Gabrielle Morley logged a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds as the host Cannoneers used a balanced effort to earn their second straight win with a Region 3 rout of the Vikings on Sunday.
Former Watertown High standout Hannah Malbouf got her own double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Jessica Harris and Kalyna Bryant each chipped in 12 points for JCC (2-0), which beat SUNY Adirondack, 57-36, in Saturday’s season opener.
Hailey Cascioli netted 11 points for Hudson Valley CC (1-2).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
HUDSON VALLEY CC 84, JCC 75
Jourdan Belcher generated 30 points as the Vikings rallied to top the host Cannoneers in Region 3 play Sunday.
Trevor Green contributed 12 points for Hudson Valley CC (1-2).
Isiah Murphy led all scorers with 39 points for Jefferson CC (1-1), which downed SUNY Adirondack, 90-70, in Saturday’s season opener.
