CANTON — Mark Mahoney and Ben Murtagh each scored three goals to lead the St. Lawrence University men’s lacrosse team to a 17-9 victory over Skidmore in a Liberty League game Saturday afternoon.
Stew Hutchinson and Guthrie Little each added two goals for the Saints (3-0 overall, 2-0 conference).
Charlie Kessler and Brandon Reilly both scored two goals to lead Skidmore (1-1, 0-1).
SUNY CANTON 14, SUNY DELHI 8
Hunter Olson picked up four goals as SUNY Canton defeated SUNY Delhi in an NAC game in Canton.
Jacob Facey and Kyle Fingar both scored three goals, and Zach LaFave added two goals for the Kangaroos (1-1).
Aidan Costello led SUNY Delhi (1-3, 1-2) with four goals.
BASEBALL
CLARKSON WINS PAIR
Kent Wilson and Mike Mieczkowski led the offense as Clarkson swept a Liberty League doubleheader against Bard, winning 14-4 and 11-2 in Annandale-on-Hudson.
Wilson and Mieczkowski each picked up three hits in the opener and added two hits in game two for the Golden Knights (5-5).
Jordan Myers went 3-for-4 in game one and 2-for-5 in game two for Bard (1-3).
SAINTS SWEEP PLATTSBURGH
Andrew Circelli hit a grand slam in the opening game as SLU routed SUNY Plattsburgh 9-1 and 13-2 in a nonconference doubleheader in Plattsburgh.
James Cronin lined two hits in each game for the Saints (2-3). Drew Courtwright and Brian Comerford both went 3-for-4 in game two for SLU.
Steven Bryant and Aaron Roman both picked up two hits for SUNY Plattsburgh (0-2) in the opener and Steve Messerschmitt supplied two hits in game two.
JCC POSTPONES GAME
Jefferson CC announced the postponement of its scheduled home game today against Cayuga Community College due to poor field conditions at the Watertown Fairgrounds field.
JCC is scheduled to play a home doubleheader against Cayuga on Tuesday at the fairgrounds.
SOFTBALL
SAINTS DROP TWO
Skylar Hein doubled in the opener, which was the only highlight of the day for the Saints (0-9, 0-6), who were swept 6-4 and 8-0 by Skidmore in a Liberty League doubleheader in Saratoga Springs.
Kaitlynn Judd picked up two hits in each game for Skidmore (2-2), and Katie Anderson lined three hits in game two.
JCC TAKES TWO
Leah Briones drove in five runs across two games as Jefferson Community College swept Cayuga Community College, 13-2 and 11-2, in Auburn.
Riley Dowlearn and Logan Kirchoff each collected three hits in game two for the Cannoneers (5-3).
TRACK AND FIELD
SAINTS SWEEP INVITATIONAL
Isabel Caprood and Kathleen Merchant each won two events to lead the SLU women’s team to a first-place finish at their own invitational.
The Saints women scored 118 points. SUNY Plattsburgh finished with 107 and SUNY Potsdam scored six.
On the men’s side, the Saints won with 157 points. SUNY Plattsburgh scored 69 and SUNY Potsdam 33.
Caprood won the 100-meter dash and the 100 hurdles for SLU. Merchant finished first in the hammer and javelin. She set a school record with a throw of 151-feet, 8-inches in the javelin, which is also the top distance in NCAA Division III so far this season.
Michael Skutt won the 1,500 and 5,000 for the men’s team.
MEN’S TENNIS
UNION 6, ST. LAWRENCE 3
Nathan Turtledove won a singles match and was part of a winning doubles team for the Saints (0-2) in a Liberty League loss in Schenectady.
Turtledove beat Aidan O’Brien 6-1, 1-6, 6-2 in singles. Adam Heilbronner scored the other point for SLU with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Max Egna.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
UNION 5, ST. LAWRENCE 4
Meredith Macey won a singles match for St. Lawrence (1-1), beating Union’s Dana D’Onofrio 6-1, 6-1 in a Liberty League loss in Schenectady.
The Saints swept all three doubles matches.
COVID
JCC TO ADMIT SPECTATORS
Jefferson Community College announced that it will be allowing a limited number of spectators to attend home games this spring beginning Tuesday.
Acting on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement Tuesday that colleges and universities can resume admitting spectators to outdoor sporting events based on COVID-19 health guidelines, JCC released its decision Saturday.
Starting on Tuesday, JCC said, each competing athlete can have a maximum of two spectators attending home events. Spectators are required to wear appropriate facemasks and sit at least six feat apart.
All home JCC events are at the Watertown Fairgrounds (baseball), Jefferson campus (softball) and Elms Golf Club (golf).
