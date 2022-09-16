OSWEGO — Julia Giroux supplied 23 kills to lead the St. Lawrence University women’s volleyball team to an 11-25, 25-18, 25-18, 20-25, 15-8 victory over Utica College on the opening night of the SUNY Oswego Invitational on Friday.
Adeline Riesenberger added 13 kills for the Saints (2-7 overall) and Lily Snide supplied 35 assists.
