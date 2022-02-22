CANTON — Katie Frederick made a layup with one second remaining to send the game to overtime and the St. Lawrence University women’s basketball team went on to beat Skidmore 64-60 in a Liberty League quarterfinal Tuesday night.
Dylan Watkiss snapped a 58-58 tie with a 3-point basket with 40 seconds left in overtime to give the No. 3 Saints the lead for good.
SLU (21-4) will play No. 2 Vassar at 4:30 p.m. in a semifinal in Ithaca on Saturday.
Ava McCann and Frederick each led SLU with 13 points. Frederick also grabbed 10 rebounds. Olivia Middleton and Olivia Barringer scored 11 points.
Cassie Davidson led No. 6 Skidmore (14-10) with 19 points and Kate McCarney scored 16.
JEFFERSON CC 66, FULTON-MONTGOMERY CC 52
Former Ogdensburg Free Academy standout Gabrielle Morley netted 21 points as the third-seeded Cannoneers downed the No. 6 Raiders in an NJCAA Region 3 quarterfinal in Watertown.
Torie Moore supplied 12 points for Jefferson Community College (17-7), which plays second-seeded North Country Community College in a semifinal with date and time to be determined.
Kiarra Kennedy posted 14 points and 15 rebounds for Fulton-Montgomery Community College (13-7).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SKiDMORE 67, ST. LAWRENCE 55
The Thoroughbreds built a 20-point halftime lead and went on to upset the No. 4 Saints in a Liberty League quarterfinal game in Canton.
Tautvydas Kupstas led No. 5 Skidmore (14-10) with 20 points. Harrison Eichelberger and Greg Skoric both scored 14 points for Skidmore with Skoric also grabbing 18 rebounds.
Former Lowville player Gavin Macaulay led the Saints (16-10) with 14 points and Trent Adamson scored 11.
BROCKPORT 62, SUNY POTSDAM 55
Ahamadou Sillah scored 14 points for No. 6 SUNY Potsdam (12-12) in a SUNYAC quarterfinal loss in Brockport.
Jahidi Wallace led No. 3 Brockport (18-7) with 13 points. David Grady scored 12 and Devante Hagins supplied 11.
