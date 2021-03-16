CANTON — The St. Lawrence University women’s basketball team used a strong fourth quarter to defeat Clarkson 53-46 in a nonconference game Tuesday.
The Saints (2-4 overall) trailed 38-32 heading into the fourth quarter and outscored Clarkson 21-8.
Abby Doin led SLU with 17 points. Kristen Varin scored 10 points and Canton native Katie Chisholm grabbed nine rebounds.
Hannah Earl led Clarkson (6-4) with 20 points.
n In men’s lacrosse, Branton Stiles scored three goals and assisted on another to lead SUNY Cortland past SUNY Potsdam, 14-6, in the nonconference men’s lacrosse opener for both teams in Potsdam.
Zak Jones and Luke Kilner both scored two goals for the Red Dragons.
Peyton Walsh led the Bears with two goals and Josh Huiatt added a goal and an assist.
