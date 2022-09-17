CANTON — Keely Snode made four saves as the St. Lawrence University women’s soccer team opened the Liberty League season with a 0-0 tie against Rensselaer on Saturday.
Megan Wampner stopped seven shots for RPI (1-3-2 overall, 0-0-1 Liberty League).
The Saints are 4-0-2 and 0-0-1.
SUNY OSWEGO 2, CLARKSON 1
Jackie Marquardt and Sara Marinaro scored goals in the first half to lead the Lakers (4-2-1) past the Golden Knights in a nonconference game in Oswego.
Sarah Kohls scored in the second half for Clarkson (5-1-1).
SUNY NEW PALTZ 3, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Kyra Russo and Maddie Franklin combined for three saves as the Hawks shut out the Bears (3-4, 0-1) in a SUNYAC game in Potsdam.
Rachel Eisert and Gaby Treble scored in the first half and Addison Weiner scored in the second half for New Paltz (4-1-1, 1-0).
SUNY CANTON 0, SUNY COBLESKILL 0
Skylar Williams stopped one shot for SUNY Canton (0-4-1, 0-0-1) in an NAC tie with SUNY Cobleskill in Canton.
Brianna Rogers stopped seven shots for Cobleskill (1-2-2, 0-0-1).
MOHAWK VALLEY CC 8, JEFFERSON CC 0
Amber Piersma scored three goals and Mohawk Valley Community College received scoring from six different players in a victory over JCC in Utica.
Jazmyn Gillette and Carissa Roux each added a goal and an assist for the Hawks (4-0). Alyssa Shepherd, Kylee Rickard and Ella Hutchins also scored against JCC (1-4).
MEN’S SOCCER
SUNY CANTON 8, SUNY COBLESKILL 0
Michael Gavette scored four goals to lead the Kangaroos past the Fighting Tigers (0-5-1, 0-1) in an NAC game in Canton.
Augustin Nunez scored one goal with four assists for SUNY Canton (2-4, 1-0).
Martin Torales, Dylan Vanderpool and Brennan Harmer also scored for SUNY Canton. Owen Kwong and Ronald Zavala combined for two saves for the shutout.
VOLLEYBALL
SAINTS SPLIT IN OSWEGO
SLU (3-9) opened the second day of the Oswego Tournament with a 25-23, 25-17, 25-27, 25-27, 15-13 win over Medaille.
The Saints fell 17-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18 to SUNY Oswego in the second contest.
SUNY CANTON DROPS PAIR
The Kangaroos (0-9) led in both of their matches on the second day of the SUNY Oswego Tournament but wound up with two losses.
The host Lakers won the opener 25-18, 19-25, 23-25, 25-7, 15-7.
Utica defeated the Kangaroos 25-27, 25-14, 25-10, 25-13.
Emily Dwyer totalled 17 kills and Alyssa Adams finished with 16 kills for the Kangaroos.
CLARKSON SWEPT
The Golden Knights (3-7) fell to a pair of top-10 teams on the second day of the Hope Tournament in Holland, Mich.
Northwestern (Minn.) defeated Clarkson 25-18, 26-28, 25-14, 23-25, 15-8 and Calvin swept the Golden Knights 25-14, 25-11, 25-21.
Kristin Werdine led Clarkson with 19 kills against Northwestern.
SUNY POTSDAM SPLITS
SUNY Potsdam (8-2) beat host Roger Williams 25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16 before losing 25-22, 25-22, 25-19 to UMass Dartmouth on the second day of the Roger Williams Tournament in Bristol, R.I.
Jessica Ader led the Bears against Roger Williams with 16 kills and Colleen Murphy provided 27 assists.
FINGER LAKES CC 3, JEFFERSON CC 0
Jefferson Community College suffered its second loss of the season — both to Finger Lakes CC — in a sweep during the JCC POD in Watertown.
Finger Lakes (11-6) won 25-18, 25-19, 25-14.
Brooke DeGroff recorded 10 kills, 13 digs and 13 points for Finger Lakes, who have won nine straight. Megan Johnson added five kills and 17 digs and Adrianna Botello four kills and seven assists.
JCC won its other two matches, beating Monroe CC 25-16, 25-13, 25-17 and Genesee 25-22, 18-25, 22-25, 25-21, 16-14.
JCC is 11-2.
FIELD HOCKEY
St. LAWRENCE 1, SUNY OSWEGO 0
Cara Vredenburg made seven saves to lead the Saints past the Lakers (5-1) in a nonconference game in Canton.
Anna Coyne scored the only goal of the game for SLU (3-2) in the second quarter.
CROSS COUNTRY
SLU WINS SUNY CANTON INVITATIONAL
Matt Serrano was the individual winner to lead the Saints to the men’s team title at the seven-team Kangaroo Invitational in Canton.
Saints teammate Matthew Dale was second.
SUNY Potsdam did not field a complete team but Evan Howe finished 11th in the men’s race and Natalie Hartmann took ninth in the women’s race.
SUNY Canton’s men finished seventh and the women’s team finished second led by a sixth-place finish from Lydia Snow.
CLARKSON FOURTH AT MIDDLEBURY
Both the men’s and women’s teams finished in fourth at the Aldrich Invitational in Middlebury, Vt.
Tyler Nickels finished 14th overall to lead the Clarkson men and Nathalie Chateauneuf was 17th to lead the women.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.