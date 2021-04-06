PLATTSBURGH — Mark Mahoney scored one goal and assisted on four others and Ben Hutchinson supplied three goals to lead the St. Lawrence University men’s lacrosse team to a 21-5 victory over SUNY Plattsburgh in a nonconference contest Tuesday night.
Stew Hutchinson, Jack Hennessey and John Mahoney all added two goals for the seventh-ranked Saints (4-0 overall).
Stephen Kane led the Cardinals (1-3) with three goals.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
VASSAR 15, CLARKSON 10
Alessandra Fable scored four goals to lead Vassar to a victory over Clarkson in a Liberty League game in Poughkeepsie.
Caeli Porette scored three goals for Vassar (2-1).
Sydney Roderick, Grace Hagberg, Hailey Millington and Madelynn Barnum all scored twice for Clarkson (1-3).
SOFTBALL
CLARKSON 13-4, RIT 0-2
Clarkson RIT scoreless for 11 innings en-route to sweeping a Liberty League doubleheader in Potsdam, 13-0 and 4-2.
The Tigers (3-9, 0-6) did not score until the top of the seventh inning of game two.
Clarkson (9-3, 4-0) was led offensively by Rylee LeBourveau, who went a combined 5-for-6.
Game one winning pitcher Olivia Zoeller also went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs for the Golden Knights.
Clarkson’s Maddie Brink went 3-for-3 in the opener, including a home run. Kayla Robert went 3-for-3 in game two.
