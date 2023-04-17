Header Header

Fernandez

St. Lawrence University midfielder Dana Fernandez was named Liberty League women’s lacrosse performer of the week during Monday’s weekly award announcement.

The Needham, Mass., native scored four goals, totaled three ground balls and caused two turnovers for SLU in a 13-12 overtime victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on Saturday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.