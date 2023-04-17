St. Lawrence University midfielder Dana Fernandez was named Liberty League women’s lacrosse performer of the week during Monday’s weekly award announcement.
The Needham, Mass., native scored four goals, totaled three ground balls and caused two turnovers for SLU in a 13-12 overtime victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on Saturday.
Saints sophomore golfer Mary Grace McCann medaled and claimed the individual title at SUNY Cortland’s Martin and Wallace Invitational to win the league’s top women’s golfer award.
ROOS’ DAYTER, THOMPSON WIN AWARDS
SUNY Canton senior Samantha Dayter and freshman Maddy Thompson swept the North Atlantic Conference women’s lacrosse awards that were announced Monday.
Dayter, the NAC Player of the Week, delivered a huge weekend, totaling 23 points on nine goals and 14 assists to go with 15 draw controls in two wins. Thompson earned defensive player of the week honors, posting 11 caused turnovers and 11 ground balls.
JCC’S HELLER GET TWO TOP 10S
Jefferson Community College sophomore and former General Brown standout Nate Heller earned a pair of top 10s this past weekend in two tournaments.
Heller fired a 75 to take third at the Tompkins-Cortland Invitational on Friday and was 10th with a 78 at the Onondaga CC Invitational.
The Cannoneers placed fourth as a team in both tournaments.
