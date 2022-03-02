POTSDAM — The St. Lawrence University men’s lacrosse team scored the first 12 goals of the game and cruised to a 16-5 victory over SUNY Potsdam in a nonconference game Wednesday afternoon.
Chris Jordan and Jack Hennessey led the Saints with three goals in the team’s opener. Mark Mahoney and Judge Murphy added two goals for SLU.
Cobie Cree, Peyton Walsh, Owen Walsh, Alec Miller and Drew Rose scored for the Bears (1-1).
CLARKSON 17, ST. MICHAEL’s 7
Connor Matthews produced five goals as Clarkson won a nonconference road game against St. Michael’s.
Sebastian Geiger and Bryan Penney both scored three goals for Clarkson (2-0). K.J. Sami and Matt Reilly added two goals.
Drew Collins led St. Michael’s (0-2) with three goals.
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 18, SUNY CANTON 6
Stephen Kane tallied five goals to send the Cardinals (1-0) past the Kangaroos in a nonconference game in Plattsburgh.
Alex Jacobs led SUNY Canton(0-3) with three goals.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
CLARKSON 18, SUNY OSWEGO 9
Julia Lavarnway scored five goals and Hailey Millington added four to lead the Golden Knights (1-0) past the Lakers in a nonconference game in Potsdam.
Sydney Roderick and Grace Hagberg both scored three goals for Clarkson.
Sela Wiley led the Lakers (0-2) with four goals.
SUNY CANTON 16, SUNY PLATTSBURGH 8
Samantha Dayter supplied eight goals to send the Kangaroos (1-0) past the Cardinals in a nonconference game in Canton.
Maddy Caron scored four goals and Stephanie Thayer added two for SUNY Canton.
Emma McLaughlin and Caitlin Nash both scored two goals for the Cardinals (0-1).
