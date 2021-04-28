CANTON — The St. Lawrence University men’s lacrosse team scored the first three goals of each half and went on to defeat rival Clarkson 14-8 in a Liberty League game Wednesday afternoon.
The Saints (6-2 overall, 3-2 conference) scored three goals in the first 3 minutes, 46 seconds of the game, causing Clarkson coach Bill Bergan to replace goalie Kevin Dyckman with Matt Yonko.
Clarkson (3-8, 1-4) rallied to cut SLU’s lead to 5-4 with 4:04 left in the first half, but the Saints scored the final goal of the half and then opened the second half with three straight goals to build a 9-4 advantage.
The Golden Knights struggled with turnovers throughout the game, finishing with 29.
Jack Hennessey led the Saints with five goals and one assist. Mark Mahoney provided two goals and two assists and Judge Murphy also scored two goals.
Bryan Penney and Pierce Currie each scored two goals with one assist for Clarkson.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
ITHACA 20, ST. LAWRENCE 8
Jacqui Hallack and Alex Rabb both scored five goals to lead the Bombers (12-0) past the Saints in a Liberty League semifinal in Ithaca.
Megan Motkowski added three goals for Ithaca.
Isabel Silvia led the Saints (4-4) with four goals, and Kylie Murphy scored twice.
MEN’S TENNIS
RENSSELAER 8, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Jordan Mamelak was the only Saint to win a match, beating RPI’s Jeffrey Yu 4-0, 4-0 in No. 6 singles in a Liberty League matchup in Canton.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
ST. LAWRENCE 5, RENSSELAER 4
Lillian Sullivan, Rachel Caplan, Elena Styliades and Meredith Macey won singles matches to send the Saints past the Engineers in a Liberty League match in Canton.
Gabrielle Dadoly and Macey also won a doubles match for the Saints.
