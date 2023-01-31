HAMILTON — The St. Lawrence University women’s hockey team scored two goals in the last eight minutes of the game to tie Colgate 3-3 in an ECAC Hockey game at Starr Rink Tuesday.
Abby Hustler cut the lead to 3-2 with a goal at 12 minutes, 1 second of the third period and Aly McLeod tied the game with a goal at 17:19.
Anna Segedi scored 53 seconds into the game for the Saints (12-16-3 overall, 6-8-3 conference).
Colgate (22-4-2, 12-3-1) picked up goals from Katie Chan, Danielle Serdachny and Neena Brick.
CLARKSON 57, ST. LAWRENCE 56
Clarkson used a strong second half to sweep the season series with St. Lawrence University, edging the Saints in a Liberty League game in Canton.
Clarkson (7-12 overall, 4-8 conference) beat the Saints 54-49 on Dec. 7 in Potsdam.
The Golden Knights trailed 31-25 at halftime but outscored SLU 32-25 in the second half. Blake Gearhart led Clarkson with 13 points.
Gavin Macaulay and Trent Adamson each scored 13 points for the Saints (11-7, 7-5).
ST. LAWRENCE 74, CLARKSON 47
Olivia Middleton and Olivia Barringer each scored 13 points to lead the Saints (10-7, 6-5) past the Golden Knights in a Liberty League game in Canton.
Barringer also grabbed 12 rebounds.
Elaina Porter led Clarkson (7-10, 3-8) with 13 points and Bella Doyle scored 12.
