CANTON — The St. Lawrence University women’s soccer team scored two late goals to defeat SUNY Potsdam 3-1 in the nonconference opener for each team Wednesday.
Duun Cocozza O’Hara scored the go-ahead goal for the Saints in the 77th minute. She also scored SLU’s first goal in the 61st minute.
Maille McMahon added a final goal for the Saints in the 82nd minute. Hailey von Ahn scored for SUNY Potsdam in the 71st minute.
CLARKSON 3, SUNY CANTON 0
The Golden Knights outshot SUNY Canton 38-1 to win the nonconference opener for each team in Potsdam.
Angelina Fahrenkrug scored the first goal for Clarkson in the 20th minute.
Chloe Hodge scored in the 80th minute and Sarah Kohls added a goal in the 83rd minute.
Molly DiCaprio made one save for the shutout.
MEN’S SOCCER
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 3, CLARKSON 2
Jai Coker scored in the 74th minute to lead SUNY Plattsburgh past Clarkson in a nonconference matchup in Potsdam. It was the opener for each team.
Yusif Okine scored in the 13th minute for the Cardinals and Clarkson’s Ben Root answered with a goal in the 17th minute.
Brian Coughlin scored in the 34th minute to give SUNY Plattsburgh a lead, but again Clarkson answered with a goal from Mack Walton in the 60th.
VOLLEYBALL
CLARKSON 3, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Gillian Kurtic and Sara Galante each supplied 11 kills as Clarkson opened the season with a 25-12, 25-12, 20-25, 25-18 victory over host SUNY Potsdam in a nonconference match.
Allyson Treichel added 10 kills for Clarkson. Jessica Ader led the Bears with eight kills.
FIELD HOCKEY
ST. LAWRENCE 6, MORRISVILLE STATE 0
Ava Hartley scored two goals to lead St. Lawrence past Morrisville State in a nonconference game in Canton.
Mckenzie Haberl, Maggie Green, Marlee Paterson and Mackenzie Marcus also scored for SLU, which outshot the Mustangs 41-4.
MEN’S GOLF
KANGAROOS TAKE THIRD
SUNY Canton shot a combined total of 329 strokes to finish third at the Northern Vermont-Johnson Invitational in Stowe, Vt.
Gordon won the title with a total of 325 strokes and Castleton was second at 328.
Castleton’s Nick Ojala was the individual winner with 72 strokes and SUNY Canton’s Josh Marshall was second with 75.
