St. Lawrence University swept the Liberty League men’s soccer honors as the league announced its end-of-the-season all-star squads.
Senior forward Marvin Sibanda was named the league’s player of the year for the second straight season. Sibanda registered a team-high 28 points with 11 goals and six assists. Saints senior goalkeeper Ben Woelfinger was named the league’s defensive player of the year. He recorded a league-best goals-against average of .750 and save percentage of .882 and led the league in saves per game (5.63).
Forward Ryan Campbell was named the league’s Rookie of the Year. He supplied five goals and 10 points in 15 games.
Saints head coach Mike Toshack and assistant coach Rory Twomey and volunteer assistant Eric Shinnick were named the league’s coaching staff of the year after SLU went 6-0-3 in league play (11-1-5 overall).
Clarkson’s men’s soccer squad put two players on the league’s all-star squads. Freshman Christian Silvano was picked for the second team and Carter Kladstrup received honorable mention.
■ Clarkson’s women’s soccer team received several Liberty League honors including coaching staff members Zac Shaw, the head coach, and Rachel Kingston, assistant coach, being selected as the league’s Co-Coaching Staff of the Year. Senior forward Sarah Kohls was named to the league first team, the first time a Golden Knight made the team since 2012. Junior Emily Colby and sophomore Molly DiCaprio were selected to the second team. Junior Maddie Lopol received honorable mention. Clarkson went 9-6-4 overall and was 4-3-1 in league play. For the first time in program history the team finished over .500 in conference play.
■ Four players from the Clarkson volleyball squad were repeat selections to the team. Seniors Isabelle Crow and Emma Baxter received first-team mention. Senior Kristin Werdine and sophomore Allyson Treichel were picked for the second team. St. Lawrence freshman Julia Giroux was selected to the second team.
