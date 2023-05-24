CANTON — St. Lawrence University will enshrine seven individuals and two of its riding teams when it honors its 2023 class of St. Lawrence Athletic Hall of Fame members next month.
SLU announced Wednesday that former coach and administrator John Clark and Division I hockey player Kyle Rank will join five other former athletes, along with the Saints’ riding teams from 2012 and 2013, in the class to be inducted at 6:30 p.m. June 2 at Appleton Arena.
Class members are Clark (1969), Jon Goodemote (1988), Dave Tropeano (1995), Steve Reynolds (2000), Rank (2006), Alyssa Pirinelli-Deslauriers (2010) and Abby Hart (Rose) (2011). The riding teams were back-to-back national champions.
Clark began at SLU as a member of the wrestling team and was the first ICAC champion in program history as a sophomore. He became the Saints’ head wrestling coach in 1971 and led the team to the 1988 NCAA Division III championship, winning Coach of the Year honors. His teams yielding nine NCAA Division III champions. Clark compiled a 182-54-7 dual meet record.
Clark became athletic director in 1990 and served for eight years.
Goodemote played guard and forward for the SLU men’s basketball team and was a three-time team MVP. He finished with 1,435 career points, seventh on the Saints’ all-time list. He was named ICAC Player of the Year in 1988 and led the Saints in scoring and rebounding three straight years. He later played professional basketball in England.
Tropeano played football, hockey and baseball as a Saint but made his name in baseball. He batted .354 for his career and set a school mark with 18 doubles as a senior. His 24 stolen bases in 1995 is second in program history. He was invited to an Atlanta Braves tryout but had broken his foot in a college all-star game and couldn’t attend.
Reynolds, a native of Lake Placid, won All-American honors in 1998 as a member of the alpine ski team. He finished seventh in the slalom and 11th in the giant slalom at the NCAA Championships.
Rank played for SLU’s Division I men’s hockey team and also the golf team. He scored 99 career points over 151 games for the Saints in hockey and helped the team take first in the ECAC during his senior year, when he served as captain. In golf, he was named the Liberty League Player of the Year in 2004 and holds program records for single-season wins and top-10 finishes as well as career tournament wins. Rank later played minor league professional hockey.
Pirinelli-Deslauriers won a pair of national titles with the Saints track and field team. She captured the national title in the shot put in the 2010 Indoor Track and Field Championships and then defended her title in the outdoor season. She was an 11-time All-American in the shot, hammer throw and weight throw and holds school records in all of those events. She won Liberty League Performer of the Year honor seven times.
Hart (Rose) helped lead the Saints volleyball program to their first Liberty League title in 2010-11 and was named league player of the year in 2009. She made the league first team all four seasons and holds seven program records.
The 2012 and 2013 national champion riding teams were coached by Mary Drueding and our two of the Saints’ six national champions in program history. The teams contained four individual national champions.
The induction ceremony is open to the public. Tickets are $40 per adult and $25 per child and must be reserved in advance.
MEN’S LACROSSE
USILA HONORS CLARKSON, SLU
Five St. Lawrence University players won United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Division III All-America honors Wednesday.
Paddy Condon and Joe Scarfi won second-team All-America status and Ben Hutchinson, Stew Hutchinson and Judge Murphy were named honorable mention picks.
Clarkson’s Bryan Penney and Matt Szwagulinski were selected as honorable mention selections.
Penney was also selected to play in the annual North/South Senior Division III All-Star Game, scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday at Cabrini University.
Mark Mahoney and Stew Hutchinson of SLU also were selected to play in the game. Mahoney, a graduate student, is from Canton.
SOFTBALL
STOKER NAMED ALL-REGION
Sandy Creek’s Carley Stoker was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches’ Association’s All-New England Region II Team for the second straight season.
Stoker, who wrapped up her collegiate softball career this month, was selected to the first team as a pitcher. She’s Eastern Connecticut’s State’s 11th first-team pick the past three years.
Stoker concluded her career with the Warriors with a 37-6 mark and 281 strikeouts in 287.3 innings, posting a 2.12 earned-run average. She is ninth in program history in wins, fifth in strikeouts per game (6.85) and fourth in saves (8) and relief appearances (35).
