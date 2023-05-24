CANTON — St. Lawrence University will enshrine seven individuals and two of its riding teams when it honors its 2023 class of St. Lawrence Athletic Hall of Fame members next month.

SLU announced Wednesday that former coach and administrator John Clark and Division I hockey player Kyle Rank will join five other former athletes, along with the Saints’ riding teams from 2012 and 2013, in the class to be inducted at 6:30 p.m. June 2 at Appleton Arena.

