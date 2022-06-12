CANTON — St. Lawrence University will open its football season at home in a nonconference game against Endicott College on Sept. 3.
The Saints’ schedule, announced last week, will feature the same 10 opponents as the 2021 season, in which they went 5-5 overall with a 2-4 mark in the Liberty League.
The Saints take on the Gulls in their season debut at 1 p.m. at Leckonby Stadium in Canton.
Led by head coach Dan Puckhaber, who is entering his sixth season leading the team, SLU plays its first road game at Norwich University on Sept. 10.
The Saints then play a night game on Friday, Sept. 16 at Leckonby Stadium against Morrisville State. They close out the nonconference portion of the schedule at Castleton University on Sept. 24.
After a bye week, the Saints host Union in their first Liberty League game Oct. 8. SLU then plays at Ithaca on Oct. 15, hosts Hobart on Oct. 22 and hits the road to play the University of Rochester (Oct. 29) and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (Nov. 5). The Saints close the season at home against Buffalo State on Nov. 12.
SLU approaches the season with some changes on the coaching staff. The Saints added former Massena head football coach Austin Coleman as offensive coordinator last week. They also promoted Liam Hobbins to take on the defensive backs coaching role and serve as recruiting coordinator.
Hobbins, like Coleman, started with the Saints as a graduate assistant and worked with the linebackers.
The Saints have also announced their football captains for the season, seniors Reece Gillette, Brian Casazza, Daniel Greene, Peyton Schmitt and sophomore Daniel Lawther. Schmitt is a Harrisville High School graduate.
BASEBALL
BROUILLETTE ON FIRST TEAM
Clarkson University junior Colby Brouillette was selected to the All-ECAC first team last week.
Brouillette, the Golden Knights’ designated hitter, had already gathered Liberty League all-star honors.
Brouillette, from Georgia, Vt., knocked in 41 runs in 30 games during the season with eight doubles, seven home runs and a triple. He led the team with a .567 slugging percentage and batted .323 in 127 at-bats.
Brouilette’s RBI total was the most by a Clarkson player in 14 years.
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYCE ROOKIE OF YEAR
St. Lawrence freshman Timothy Boyce was selected the men’s track and field rookie of the year in the Liberty League last week.
Boyce ran in the NCAA Division III meet in the 800 meters, finishing 14th. He set a school record in the event during regionals in 1 minute, 50.76 seconds.
Boyce, also league rookie of the year during the indoor season, also finished third in the league outdoor championships in the 800.
PALUMBO TOP ROOKIE
SLU freshman Emma Palumbo took LIberty League women’s track and field rookie of the year honors.
Palumbo reached the NCAA Division III championships and placed 15th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.
Palumbo won the event in the Liberty League championships and was also fourth in the 1,500 meters.
SOFTBALL
ZOELLER ADDS ACADEMIC HONOR
Clarkson senior Olivia Zoeller added CoSIDA Academic All-American honors last week to her on-field awards.
Zoeller, Clarkson’s top pitcher, held a 3.63 grade-point average in her electrical engineering major, making the All-American second team. Zoeller is the first member of the Golden Knights softball team to be named Academic All-American.
Zoeller, from Pawling, was Liberty League Co-Pitcher of the Year for the season and named to the All-ECAC honorable mention team. She ranked eighth among all Division III pitchers in strikeouts per seven innings (11.0) and was 14th in hits per seven innings (4.17).
