CANTON — Annika Kreppein produced 13 kills and Natalie Piper added 12 as the St. Lawrence University women’s volleyball team swept visiting SUNY Potsdam 25-23, 25-19, 25-17 in a nonconference match Tuesday.
Allie Posnick added 23 assists for the Saints (10-8 overall). Mikayla Myers led the Bears (4-10) with nine kills.
n Camryn Pettit scored two goals and assisted on two others as host SUNY Brockport beat SUNY Canton 8-1 in a nonconference women’s soccer game.
Kiley Longin also scored two goals for Brockport (6-6-2). Autumn Kunes scored for the Kangaroos (2-9-1).
