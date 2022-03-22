CANTON — St. Lawrence University women’s hockey goalie Lucy Morgan was named to the second team on the CCM/AHCA All-America squad.
Morgan, who has won the ECAC Hockey Goaltender of the Year award the last two years, is SLU’s first All-American since Brooke Webster made the second team in 2017 and the program’s 12th overall.
Morgan finished the season with a .948 save percentage, a 1.48 goals-against average and she recorded five shutouts.
“We’re all so proud of Lucy,” said Saints head coach Chris Wells. “She’s constantly working to become a better player on and off the ice and she is one of the main reasons for our team’s success this year. Being named All-American proves she is one of the best goalies in college hockey.”
The first-team goalie is Northeastern’s Aerin Frankel, who won the Patty Kazmaier award last year.
MEN’S LACROSSE
SUNY POTSDAM 24, SUNY CANTON 10
The Bears built a 17-1 lead by halftime in a nonconference win in Potsdam.
Cobie Cree led SUNY Potsdam (3-2 overall) with four goals and an assist. Alex Burley also scored four goals and Henry Reber and Alec Miller each added three goals.
Alex Jacobs scored four goals for the Kangaroos (3-5). Austin Mesler supplied three goals.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
CLARKSON 18, SUNY PLATTSBURGH 5
Madelynn Barnum scored five goals to lead the Golden Knights past the Cardinals in a nonconference game in Plattsburgh.
Julia Lavarnway scored four points and added two assists for Clarkson (6-0). Hailey Millington scored three goals and Sydney Roderick added two goals.
Caroline Noia led the Cardinals (1-3) with two goals.
SUNY POTSDAM 24, CAZENOVIA 10
The Bears scored nine goals in the first quarter and went on to defeat the Wildcats in a nonconference game in Cazenovia.
Kyrsten Stone led SUNY Potsdam (1-2) with five goals. Hannah Stevenson and Anita Reitano each scored four for the Bears.
Macy Reid scored three goals while Julia Blair, Lindsey Ladue and Mallory Marks all added two.
Sydney Allen led Cazenovia (1-3) with four goals.
