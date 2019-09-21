POTSDAM — Ben Woelfinger made two saves as the St. Lawrence University men’s soccer team gained a 2-0 victory over SUNY Potsdam in a nonconference game Saturday.
Michael McDougald scored the first goal for the Saints (3-3 overall) in the 22nd minute. Miles Levy added a second goal with 14 seconds left in regulation.
SUNY Potsdam is 2-6-1.
CLARKSON 1, SUNY PLATTSBURGH 0
Clarkson defeated its former head coach, Chris Taylor, knocking off the Cardinals (2-5) for the first time since 1998 in a nonconference game in Plattsburgh.
Taylor was Clarkson’s coach the previous four seasons before leaving to take the job at his alma-mater.
Mack Walton scored in the 22nd minute for Clarkson (4-3) and Ian Roeloffs made six saves.
SUNY CANTON 3, NORTHERN VERMONT-LYNDON 0
The Kangaroos held a 31-2 edge in shots to beat Northern Vermont-Lyndon (0-6-1, 0-1) in an NAC game in Lyndonville, Vt.
Shayne O’Neill, Ellis Sanchez and Brandon McCorriston scored for the Kangaroos (3-3-2, 1-1).
JEFFERSON CC 5, FULTON-MONTGOMERY 0
Kaden Conners scored two goals for the Cannoneers in their non-conference victory against Fulton-Montgomery Community College in Watertown.
Jeff Lloyd scored once and had one assist for the Cannoneers (4-3) while Andrew McLean held Fulton-Montgomery (2-5) scoreless, making seven saves.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
CLARKSON 1, SUNY CORTLAND 0
Elyse Green made seven saves as Clarkson shut out SUNY Cortland (3-4) in a nonconference game in Cortland.
Camryn Careccia scored in the 17th minute for the Golden Knights (7-1-1).
ST. LAWRENCE 1, UNION 0
Kira Murphy scored in the 84th minute as St. Lawrence (6-1, 1-0) beat Union in the Liberty League opener for both teams in Schenectady.
Samantha Allen made four saves in the first half and Cynnie White one in the second to shut out Union (3-3, 0-1).
SUNY CANTON 8, NORTHERN VERMONT-LYNDON 0
Madison Rowe scored three goals to send SUNY Canton past Northern Vermont-Lyndon (0-6, 0-1) in an NAC game in Lyndonville, Vt.
Kayla Phillips, Sarah Riedel, Caitlyn Gerrard, Morgan Rodriguez and Logan Green also scored for the Kangaroos (2-4-1, 1-0-1).
Victoria Hanna made two saves for the shutout.
VOLLEYBALL
CLARKSON WINS FINAL MATCH
After losing its first three matches of the season, Clarkson (12-3) ended a weekend in Selinsgrove, Pa., with a 25-13, 25-10, 19-25, 25-19 win over Heidelberg.
Rachel Reusch led Clarkson with 18 kills and Isabelle Crow added 50 assists.
Clarkson fell 26-24, 25-21, 25-12 to Susquehanna earlier in the day.
SAINTS SPLIT
Natalie Piper supplied 16 kills to lead the Saints (11-3) to a 26-24, 25-22, 19-25, 25-14 win over UMass-Boston in a nonleague match in Nashua, N.H.
Rivier swept St. Lawrence 25-17, 25-21, 25-20 earlier in the day. Marissa Parker produced six kills in that contest.
BEARS TAKE ONE OF TWO
Dahlia Rafael-Tirado finished with 19 assists as SUNY Potsdam (6-8) defeated Hilbert 25-10, 25-3, 25-17 in its second nonleague match of the day in Alfred. The host Saxons swept the Bears 25-23, 25-20, 25-23 earlier.
SUNY CANTON GOES 1-1
Tatum Lafrance supplied 19 kills as SUNY Canton (3-10) defeated SUNY Plattsburgh 25-27, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 16-14 in the second of two nonconference matches in Canton. Ashton Houppert, a former Lowville player, added 42 assists.
The Kangaroos lost 18-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-15 to Elmira earlier in the day.
FIELD HOCKEY
ST. LAWRENCE 2, SUNY OSWEGO 1
Mckenzie Haberl scored both goals as SLU (3-4) edged Oswego in a nonconference game in Oswego. Kaci Simzer scored for the Lakers (2-4).
CROSS COUNTRY
CLARKSON SWEEPS TITLES
Both the Clarkson men’s and women’s teams won the championships at the Wildcat Invitational in Utica.
Kevin Cronin won the men’s race, finishing the 8-kilometer course in 26 minutes, 43.5 seconds. Clarkson finished with 32 points and SUNY Potsdam was second with 86.
Clarkson’s women were led by Kelsey Wenger, who finished second. The Golden Knights scored 20 points and Utica was second with 38.
MORTENSEN LEADS SAINTS
Patrick Mortensen won medalist honors, running the 8-kilometer course in 26:24.4, to lead the Saints men to the team title at the Middlebury Invitational.
SLU finished with 28 points and Vermont was second with 41. Dadley Ogetii finished second for the SLU men. SUNY Canton’s men finished in seventh place with 212 points.
SLU’s women, led by a fourth-place finish from Ashley Walker, finished second with 36 points. Middlebury won the women’s title with 24 points.
DEMO 26TH AT ROBERTS WESLEYAN
Former Beaver River runner and Roberts Wesleyan sophomore Connor Demo placed 26th at the Harry F. Anderson Invitational in Rochester.
Demo ran the 8-kilometer course in a time of 27:06 for the Redhawks. Adam Samake was the highest Jefferson Community College finisher in 226th.
In the women’s meet, Alannah Cook of JCC placed 114th with a mark of 23:50.3 on the 5K course.
MEN’S GOLF
EGBERS LEADS SAINTS
Tom Egbers shot a 7-over-par 78 to lead SLU on the opening day of the Williams Fall Invitational.
Egbers is tied for 51st place. SLU shot 322 strokes and is tied for 17th with Salem State and Springfield. New York University leads at 291.
ROWING
CLARKSON PICKS UP WIN
Clarkson’s four-boat A team picked up a win at the Head of the Hudson race in Albany. SLU also competed in the four-boat A race and placed seventh.
SLU finished fourth in the A collegiate eight race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.