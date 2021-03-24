POTSDAM — Alli Stark scored 1 minute, 24 seconds into overtime to give the SUNY Potsdam women’s lacrosse team an 11-10 victory over SUNY Canton in a nonconference game Wednesday afternoon.
Casey Pelton scored for the Kangaroos with six seconds left to send the game to overtime.
Stark led SUNY Potsdam (1-2 overall) with four goals. Hannah Stevenson scored three goals and added two assists and Keira Thacker added two goals.
EllaRose LeMay paced the Kangaroos (0-2) with four goals. Erin Parks contributed three goals and one assist.
n Angelina LoPiccolo went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs to lead SUNY Canton to a 10-3 win over St. Lawrence University in a nonconference softball game at SLU. The game was shortened to five innings due to darkness.
Jordan Knapp went 4-for-4 for the Kangaroos in their opener. Sophia Harris and Madison Austin each added two hits.
Meredith Rose went 2-for-3 to lead the Saints (0-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.