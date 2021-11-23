ROCHESTER — Hillary Sterling and Abby Hustler each scored one goal and assisted on another as St. Lawrence University defeated the Rochester Institute of Technology 5-1 in a nonconference women’s hockey game Tuesday.
Rachel Bjorgan, Gabi Jones and Skylar Podvey also scored for the Saints (7-5 overall).
Hana Solinger scored for RIT (0-17).
SUNY CANTON 7, NEUMANN 1
The Kangaroos (4-0-1) scored four goals in the first period and went on to an easy win over Neumann in a nonconference game in Ashton, Pa.
Gracyn Emmerton, Micayla MacIntyre and Sarah Kosnaskie both totaled one goal and one assist for the Kangaroos.
Hannah Clement, Maggie Convery, Brianna Medved and Danielle Goner also scored for SUNY Canton.
Georgia Wunder scored for Neumann (1-7-1).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY CANTON 69, CLARKSON 54
Chelsey Raven scored 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Kangaroos (2-2) past the Golden Knights in a nonconference game in Potsdam.
Shanelle Borth added 14 points for SUNY Canton.
Mariah Benavides and Lauren Bell both scored 15 points to lead Clarkson (0-4).
SUNY POTSDAM 59, MORRISVILLE 56
Dyamon Hunter scored on a layup with eight seconds left and Xy’El Bradford made two free throws as time expired to lead the Bears (4-1) past Morrisville in a nonconference game in Potsdam.
Alyson Crosby led the Bears with 21 points and nine rebounds. Hunter finished with 14 points. Madison McCormick grabbed nine rebounds and added seven assists.
Rachel Vieira and Cara Walker both scored 15 points to lead Morrisville (4-2).
