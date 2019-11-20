POTSDAM — Molly Stewart scored 20 points and added seven rebounds and five assists to lead the Clarkson women’s basketball team to a 78-70 victory over village rival SUNY Potsdam in a nonconference game in Clarkson’s Alumni Gym.
Hannah Earl scored 16 points and Emma Buonanno added 14 for the Golden Knights (2-1 overall).
Dyamon Hunter led the Bears (1-3) with 19 points. Caroline LaFountain scored 17 points and Devyn Elliott and Jakia Howard each added 15.
ST. LAWRENCE 60, SUNY PLATTSBURGH 39
St. Lawrence University outscored the Cardinals 39-21 in the second half to pull away to a comfortable nonconference win in Plattsburgh.
Olivia Barringer scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Saints (2-2 overall). Katie Frederick added 13 points and 13 rebounds for SLU.
Kayla Doody led the Cardinals (1-2) with eight points and seven rebounds.
JEFFERSON CC 66, TOMPKINS-CORTLAND CC 56
Sophomore forward Alyson Crosby recorded a double-double, scoring 20 points and recording 18 rebounds in Jefferson Community College’s victory over Tompkins-Cortland Community College in Watertown.
Ashlyn Eyles backed up Crosby, scoring 24 points and knocking down four 3-pointers for the Cannoneers (3-4, 3-3).
The Panthers (2-2, 0-1) were led by K’Anndra Rhoden who finished with 16 points.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
JEFFERSON CC 81, TOMPKINS-CORTLAND 73
After trailing at halftime by one, Jefferson Community College came out strong in the second half and outscored Tompkins-Cortland CC to earn its third straight win, at Watertown.
Liam Bonk, Isiah Murphy and Jalen Stewart each scored 16 points to lead the Cannoneers (4-3, 4-2). Devonte Henry led the scoring for the Panthers (2-4, 0-1) with 27 points on 11 field goals and five free throws.
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 89, ST. LAWRENCE 84
Nick DeAngelis led five Cardinals in double figures with 20 points in a nonconference win over SLU (0-2) in Plattsburgh.
Jeremy Eisenman scored 18 points and Cameron Ness added 15 points with 12 rebounds for SUNY Plattsburgh (2-1). Travis Cox supplied 15 points and Axel Rodriguez picked up 12 points.
Luke Hicks and Brandon Arnold both scored 17 points to lead the Saints. Trent Adamson and Andrew Geschickter each scored 14 points and Christopher Jeffrey added 10.
SUNY OSWEGO 80, CLARKSON 72
The Lakers (3-0) outscored host Clarkson 54-41 in the second half to come from behind for a nonconference win.
Joe Sullivan led SUNY Oswego with a 25-point effort and Kaleb Cook added 20 points. Liam Sanborn scored 13 points.
Reese Swedberg led Clarkson (2-2) with 26 points and 12 rebounds and Chris Hulbert added 24 points.
ALBANY 78, SUNY POTSDAM 52
Cameron Healy scored 15 points to lead the NCAA Division I Great Danes (2-2) past SUNY Potsdam in a nonconference game in Albany.
Brandon Segar Jr. scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Bears (3-1). Tyrese Baptiste also grabbed nine rebounds.
Ahmad Clark scored 14 points for Albany and Antonio Rizzuto added 11.
SUNY CANTON 88, PAUL SMITH’S 74
Andrew Fitch scored 14 points to lead the Kangaroos (3-2) past Paul Smith’s in a nonconference game in Paul Smiths.
Juztin Chambers-Phillips, Danny Santana and Joseph Werner each added 10 points for SUNY Canton.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY POTSDAM 8, ST. MICHAEL’S 3
The Bears scored the first five goals of the game and went on to defeat St. Michael’s in a nonconference game at Maxcy Hall.
Kaylee Merrill and Lucy Condon both scored twice to lead the Bears (3-3). Ellie Cleary and Miranda Kolb both scored one goal with two assists. Alexis Clark and Keira Thacker also scored.
Arianna Boscia, Krista Ferrari and Maeghan Kennard scored for St. Michael’s (2-7).
