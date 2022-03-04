SYRACUSE — Syracuse University athletic director John Wildhack announced Friday the launch of a national search for the head women’s basketball coach.
The Orange concluded the season with an 11-18 overall record under acting head coach Vonn Read with a first-round loss to Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament on Wednesday.
Read took over following the resignation of former coach Quentin Hillsman on Aug. 2, who stepped down after 15 seasons amid an investigation of allegations of inappropriate conduct. SU lost 12 players to the NCAA transfer portal last offseason.
“This basketball team did some truly terrific things this season under very difficult circumstances,” Wildhack said in a statement. “I appreciate the team’s relentless work ethic, on and off the court, and I am grateful to Vonn for stepping up to provide such solid leadership during a time of transition.”
Read will continue to serve as acting head coach through the duration of the search, per the team release.
“The foundation is in place for Syracuse to be highly competitive in one of the most elite women’s basketball conferences in the country,” Wildhack said.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY POTSDAM 3, WELLS 1
Joe Zimmerman supplied 14 kills to lead SUNY Potsdam to a 25-18, 20-25, 25-14, 25-22 win over Wells in a nonconference match in Aurora.
Alec Roy supplied 37 assists for the Bears (5-11 overall). Keven Sanchez added 10 digs.
Connor Garvey and Riley Mahoney led Wells (1-10) with 15 kills.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
GEIER ADVANCES FOR SLU
Erik Geier qualified for the men’s 60-meter hurdles final and Connor Lambert is in fifth place after the first day of the heptathlon for the Saints men at the AARTFC championship in Rochester.
The SLU women’s distance relay of Emma Palumbo, Alex Smith, Alli Sibold and Billie McClosky finished in second.
