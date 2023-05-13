MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — The SUNY Canton’s women’s lacrosse team’s season came to an end in a 22-4 loss to SUNY Geneseo on Saturday afternoon in an NCAA Division III Tournament first-round game at Middlebury College.
Alaina Reina totaled seven points, including four goals, and Emily Salanger scored four goals to pace the Knights (15-4).
Molly Brown generated two goals and four assists, Reegan Vorgang totaled three goals and two assists and Sophia Lamendola scored three goals for SUNY Geneseo.
Caroline Nappi and Samantha Dayter each contributed a goal and an assist to pace the Kangaroos (10-8) and Casey Pelton scored a goal.
SUNY Canton goalie Olivia Scott made 16 saves in 46 minutes and nine seconds.
After SUNY Canton led 3-2 early, SUNY Geneseo reeled off the last six goals of the first quarter and went on to build a 16-4 lead through the first half.
SUNY Canton qualified for the NCAA Tournament by defeating Husson University, 20-14, last Sunday to win the North Atlantic Conference title.
SUNY Geneseo advances to play at reigning NCAA Division III champion Middlebury College (18-0), which is ranked No. 1 in the country, at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Jefferson Community College claimed a 6-0 victory over Hudson Valley CC in Game 2 of the Region 3 Sub-Regional Series on Saturday in Troy to force a decisive game in the best-of-three series Sunday at the same location.
The host Vikings (20-16 overall) secured a 4-3 victory in nine innings earlier Saturday to take a 1-0 series lead before the Cannoneers (23-14) answered back.
The winner will advance to the Region 3 championship series against Corning CC.
