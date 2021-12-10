CANTON — Brendan McCormack and Sebastien Paquette each assisted on two goals as SUNY Canton defeated SUNY Potsdam, 3-1, in a nonconference men’s hockey game Friday night.
Carson Lanceleve, Colton Sipperley and Brett Bannister scored for the Kangaroos (3-3-1 overall).
Josh Bifolchi scored for SUNY Potsdam (1-10).
women’S HOCKEY
SUNY CANTON 4, WILKES 0
Sirena Alvarez made nine saves to lead the Kangaroos to a win over Wilkes (1-6) in a nonconference game at Canton.
Scarlet Ditoro scored two goals for the Kangaroos (7-2-1). Sarah Kosnaskie and Halle McKinnon also scored for SUNY Canton.
COLBY 4, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Nina Prunster made 16 saves and Mandy Busky added four as Colby shut out the Bears (3-7-1) in a nonconference game in Rutland, Vt.
Jillian Mazzocca, Stephanie Lane, McKinley Karpa and Lexi Cafiero scored for Colby (5-1).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY CANTON 65, SUNY COBLESKILL 63
Brandon Averitt scored 21 points to send the Kangaroos (3-4-1, 2-1) past host SUNY Cobleskill in an NAC game.
Danny Santana added 14 points for SUNY Canton.
Juwan Malone led SUNY Cobleskill (1-9, 0-2) with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
WoMEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. JOHN FISHER 66, CLARKSON 63
Miranda Lynch made two free throws with 47 seconds left to give the Cardinals (7-0) the lead for good in a nonconference win over Clarkson in Rochester.
Kaitlyn Walker led St. John Fisher with 20 points.
Ruthie Nolan scored 18 points for Clarkson (0-8). Elaina Porter scored 14 and Maddie Pratt added 11. Cassidy Dumont tossed in 10 points.
SUNY COBLESKILL 65, SUNY CANTON 35
Chelsey Raven scored 13 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Kangaroos (3-4) in an NAC loss at Cobleskill.
Annie Canales led SUNY Cobleskill (5-5) with 16 points.
